The Kendrick Perkins vs. Draymond Green beef found another layer after Green scored only three points in his game against the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors’ losing streak continues, and it’s true that Green has suffered on the court. It didn’t take Kendrick Perkins to aim at his performance.

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Previously, Perkins has called Green a “liability” given his low offensive output. In a recent conversation on the Road Trippin’ Show, Perkins went at it again. “You can’t get 10 points?,” he asked, mocking Green for the same reason. Soon after, the Golden State veteran went on a 10-minute rant, breaking down Perkins’ last few years in the NBA.

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“Big Perk sat at the crib at 32. And when Big Perk was at the crib at 32, that was 2016-17. Big Perk was sitting at the crib. We won a championship that year. So then Big Perk came back at 33, like Michael Jordan. Retired, let it go, stepped away from the game, and then Big Perk came back in 2017-2018,” Draymond Green said as he prepared to read Kendrick Perkins’ stats.

“And it was a little confusing because it says Big Perk played one game; he played 15 minutes. He went one-for-two from the field, 50% one-for-two from the line, 50%. Big Perk had two assists, one rebound, one block, one turnover, and three points. So it dawned on me, like, man, 2017-2018 Big Perk played one game, and man, I said, ‘Wow.'”

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The dig was very obvious. Green started his rant saying that he wasn’t looking to compare careers, but sarcasm coated every word that he spoke. It’s true. Kendrick Perkins played 37 games for the New Orleans Pelicans at the age of 31 in 2015-16. That was his last year with the team. The next year, at the age of 32, he couldn’t secure an NBA contract at all.

However, the Cleveland Cavaliers signed him on for the 2017-2018 season. This could have been his Michael Jordan moment. The legend famously retired in 1993, came back two years later, and proceeded to win three NBA championships. Instead, Kendrick Perkins only played one game in April 2018, as Green said, and then was waived by the Cavaliers in July.

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That was the end of Perkins’ NBA career. He retired after playing with the Cavaliers but has famously admitted that his retirement wasn’t completely voluntary.

“You know what the worst thing in the world is? Not retiring on your own terms,” he said on the Road Trippin’ Show in 2025. “When that phone stops ringing… man, you talk about a pain in your heart that’s unreal.”

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Perkins had explained that he felt like he had 2-3 more years left in the league. However, with no offers, he decided to retire and eventually became an analyst. Green’s entire point was that he still has gas left in the tank, unlike Perkins.

The Golden State veteran admitted to not being able to perform well in the past few games. However, he explained that his not scoring or shooting much has nothing to do with a lack of skill and that it’s something he can always change.