Cameras Catch Female Pacers Fan’s Heated Courtside Exchange With Partner During Game

If anyone was paying attention, the Pacers blew out the Nets by almost 30 points today. Two fans in the arena probably weren’t watching their team put on show. But they ended up stealing the Internet spotlight for that. It’s not uncommon for a spectator or two on the big screens to overshadow the actual game. But this one has created high stakes drama separate from the Indiana Pacers steamrolling the Brooklyn Nets to a 123-94 win.

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The most relatable viral moment of the season came when the Pacers broadcast captured a couple in Indiana gear having a very animated exchange during the game. The man ranted about something for several seconds which seems to exhaust his girlfriend’s patience.

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The lady, aptly identified as Grace, ran out of grace in that moment and cameras captured the opportune moment she finally responded. “That’s YOU! What the f*ck are you talking about?”

In her only sentence, she turned into an Internet celebrity.

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Her boyfriend, who appeared to be “talking her head off” prior to the outburst, could only sit in stunned silence as the clip cut back to the game.

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If anyone cared, the game itself was a rare bright spot for an Indiana squad that had lost four of its last five. Yet, despite the lopsided score, the focus remained on the courtside domestic “play-by-play.”

As the Pacers (19-61) cruised to their most dominant win of April behind Obi Toppin’s 26 points, the internet was far more interested, bordering on nosy with the status of Grace’s relationship.

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Lady in viral video responds to Pacers fans

The virality of her bleachers spat with her boyfriend reached Grace. While she didn’t fulfil the Internet’s abject curiosity about what her boyfriend said to make her respond that way, she clarified the dispute wasn’t all that big.

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“IM CRYINGGGGGGGG I LOVE MY BOYFRIEND THIS IS JUST HOW WE TALK!!!!!!!!!!!!!” she tweeted, while resharing several of the most popular memes of her “heated” moment.

She celebrated the ones who called her, “The ideal girlfriend,” and responded to a fan who said, “this girl will now start an OF because that’s where we are in society,” with a relatable, “Real…” She even revealed the reactions of their social circle, including one person who changed Grace’s contact photo to the viral game picture.

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Grace truly understood her newfound power as a fan said, “The Pacers are up by 20 and I’m still watching this lady more than the game.”

Their entire aesthetic, from Grace’s red waves and her boyfriend’s Ashton Kutcher That 70s Show do, added to the viral factor. Several fans pulled up their celebrity likenesses on social media. One fan noted that the pair looked like they walked straight off a television set, remarking that “They’re dressed like an SNL skit.” The comedic timing was so impeccable that many viewers expected to see it parodied soon, with another fan adding, “I actually wouldn’t be surprised if they wrote a skit around this for like next week or some shit lol.”

While the Pacers’ offense was firing on all cylinders, many viewers found themselves distracted by the guy’s rant, leading to a hilarious plea: “BRO LEMME WATCH.”

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The intensity of the boyfriend’s explanation reminded many of the aggressive energy found on sports talk shows, with one viewer comparing the scene to “The equivalent of Stephen A or Skip Bayless talking about sports.”

It was Grace’s composure before the outburst, however, that earned the most respect from the social media peanut gallery. Fans marveled at how she allowed him to finish his thought before delivering the knockout blow, noting that “She sat through the whole rant just to deliver that perfectly. patience required to wait for your moment is a skill honestly.”

At this point, fans are expecting the Pacers to invite this couple to the next game and seat them courtside to steal the show once more.