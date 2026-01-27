Cameras Catch Heated LeBron James Moment on Lakers Bench That Instantly Backfires

The Los Angeles Lakers took on the Chicago Bulls on the latest stop of their lengthy road trip tonight, managing to escape with a 129-118 win behind a 46-point masterclass from Luka Doncic and solid execution down the stretch. However, one first-half moment starring superstar Lebron James stole the spotlight.

With about 9 minutes left in the second quarter, during the Lakers’ timeout huddle, James was seen yelling emphatically at his teammates to get him the ball, and the Bulls’ local broadcast on CHSN captured him. Even Bulls announcer Adam Amin pointed it out, telling color commentator Stacey King:

“Look at him on the bench in that last timeout; ‘Give me the ball.'”

Immediately afterwards, the King, on the next possession, backed down smaller forward Isaac Okoro to the mid-post area, taking a turnaround hook. Unfortunately for him, it was an ugly airball, one that stood out during an otherwise amazing performance from the 41-year-old.

Tonight, James finished with 24 points, five rebounds and three assists on solid efficiency, including 20 points in just the first half. He supplemented Doncic’s performance well, and was a stabilizing presence for a team that has excelled in late-game execution this season.

After a slow start to the season, it seems like James is rounding back into a form reminiscent of his last few years. Over the month of January, with Austin Reaves missing due to a calf injury, James has stepped up his play and averaged 24.8 points, 7.3 assists, and 7.5 rebounds on 52.1% from the field, which would earn him an All-Star nomination any other year. Those are All-Star caliber numbers, and should earn him a reserve spot, a first in his career, if things go well. Those numbers were needed against the Bulls.

Luka Doncic Takes Over as LeBron James and Lakers’ Defense Sets the Tone

Luka Doncic’s 46 points coincided with one of the Lakers‘ sharpest offensive nights along with a defensive edge that set the tone early tonight. Against the Bulls, the Lakers knocked down 16 threes and shot 56.1% from the field, but the key factor was on the other end of the floor. LA forced 15 turnovers, 12 of which came in the first half, turning them into 23 points to control the game for all of the final three quarters.

Imago Jan 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) is defended by Memphis Grizzlies guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The opening minutes belonged to LeBron James, who shouldered the early load with six of the team’s 12 points to start. Then, Doncic found his rhythm, and helped lead a 9-0 run to end the first, spilling into a 16-2 run in the second. The frontcourt trio of Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, and Jaxson Hayes played stifling defense, and Doncic helped the team keep pace with perimeter offense.

The Bulls pushed back in the third, briefly making it a one possession game during a 29-12 run as LA’s defense wavered. Whenever momentum threatened to flip, Doncic answered back, pouring in 20 points in the quarter, hitting timely shots and reasserting control with Hachimura’s solid night off the bench.

Hayes punctuated the win in the fourth with a between the legs dunk off a steal, sealing a huge night driven by collective defensive intent.