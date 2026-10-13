Cameras Catch Jalen Brunson’s NSFW Outburst During Knicks-Timberwolves After Collision With Rudy Gobert

Captain Clutch, King of New York, and even the Greatest Knick of All Time. Jalen Brunson has earned plenty of nicknames after ending the franchise’s 53-year championship drought. Yet, despite winning Finals MVP during the Knicks’ historic 2026 title run, one less flattering label continues to follow him: “flopper.” And on Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, that reputation came back to haunt him during a preseason clash.

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With 8:34 remaining in the first quarter, LaMelo Ball knocked down a three-pointer to give the Timberwolves an early 8-6 lead. As the Knicks scrambled to get back on defense, Jalen Brunson stayed near the paint, trying to slow Minnesota’s transition. However, Rudy Gobert used his size to gain an advantage over the Knicks captain, setting up a physical exchange under the basket.

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During the ensuing tussle, Gobert appeared to push Brunson, but the officials called a flopping violation on the Knicks guard. JB was visibly frustrated with the decision, and the Timberwolves capitalized on the technical free throw. As play resumed, cameras caught what appeared to be an NSFW reaction from last season’s Finals MVP.

The camera caught Jalen Brunson seemingly saying, “bulls—,” as his frustration spilled over following the call. It shouldn’t come as a surprise since his frustration with officiating is nothing new.

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During Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals, he stepped into a contested three-pointer with just over five minutes left in the third quarter, with Victor Wembanyama defending. The Spurs center’s foot appeared to enter Jalen Brunson’s landing space, and the Knicks guard twisted his ankle when he came down. The officials let the play go without a foul call, but JB made his displeasure known to referee Tyler Ford.

Now, Jalen Brunson has faced accusations of flopping throughout his Knicks tenure. Critics have pointed to moments when he drives into defenders and leans backward to emphasize contact. Others have questioned his use of a forearm to create separation during pick-and-rolls or his tendency to throw his head back when challenged. Those complaints resurfaced during the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, when the league investigated two courtside fans accused of directing profane flopping taunts at Brunson late in Game 1. However, his supporters argue that the criticism overlooks how frequently he attacks the basket.

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As one of the league’s most aggressive drivers, Jalen Brunson naturally draws plenty of contact. His production during the Knicks’ 2026 championship run also made that clear. He averaged 28.4 points per game, even as his free-throw attempts fell to 6.8 per contest. The Knicks captain’s free-throw numbers also put the criticism into perspective.

He averaged 6.8 attempts per game during the 2026 postseason, trailing Cade Cunningham at 8.2, Victor Wembanyama at 7.1, and James Harden at 6.9. The total numbers tell a similar story. Wemby led the playoffs with 157 free-throw attempts during San Antonio’s deep run, while Jalen Brunson finished fourth with 130, behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Stephon Castle.

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Despite that call, Jalen Brunson finished with a team-high of 20 points. But the Knicks fell short 122-104 against the Timberwolves.