brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

Cameras Catch Joe Mazzulla & Immanuel Quickley’s Heated Confrontation During Celtics Vs. Raptors

BySiddharth Rawat

Oct 15, 2025 | 9:56 PM EDT

Link Copied!
Home/NBA

Cameras Catch Joe Mazzulla & Immanuel Quickley’s Heated Confrontation During Celtics Vs. Raptors

BySiddharth Rawat

Oct 15, 2025 | 9:56 PM EDT

Link Copied!
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Preseason basketball is usually low stakes. There’s no bad blood, just clean reps before the regular season starts. But tonight, inside TD Garden, the tone is far from casual. From the opening tip, Celtics vs Raptors has been a back-and-forth competition, with loud benches and physical play, culminating in a confrontation between Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla and Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley that no one saw coming.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After hitting a shot in the first half, Quickley turned to the Celtics bench, making a ‘call #5’ motion, taunting them with his shot-making as the Boston coaches called a timeout. Seconds later, Joe Mazzulla turned to the smirking Quickley and shouted at him: “Shut the f— up.” Cameras caught the outburst, and the exchange was replayed on the Toronto broadcast, announcers laughing.

The clip quickly circulated on social media. Mazulla stepped onto the floor slowly while yelling at Quickley, his assistants motioning him back. Quickley, however, didn’t seem bothered as he returned to his team’s huddle. This shouldn’t surprise Celtics fans, who have previously seen their coach display raw emotion on the sidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Mazzulla has built a reputation for himself with a fiery sideline presence, and it helps drive Boston’s defensive mindset while building focus and culture. He’s barked at referees, challenged stars during huddles, and even jawed at opposing players. Once, he contested a shot from the Suns’ Royce O’Neale after the buzzer went off, and later said, “I saw a guy going in to try to get a shot, and he hadn’t made one, and I didn’t want him to feel good about himself going to the bench.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

On the other side, Quickley has never backed down easily. After arriving in Toronto midseason during the 2023-24 season, he played with a chip on his shoulder to prove himself more than a bench scorer. After a disappointing 2024-25 season, Quickley is looking to bounce back with a healthier season as the starting point guard for the Raptors. His energy and, at times, taunting make him dangerous, but can light a fuse under the wrong opponent.

A Familiar Flashpoint in a Growing Rivalry For Joe Mazzulla

This isn’t the first time Joe Mazzulla has found himself in a heated moment against Toronto. During a matchup against the two teams in April 2023, then-Raptors forward Chris Boucher bumped Mazzulla on the way back into his team’s huddle, immediately causing Mazzulla to start barking at the player. Coach was so heated that the Celtics’ big man, Robert Williams III, had to restrain him.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

article-image

via Imago

In an odd turn of events, Boucher, the longtime Raptor, has joined the Celtics and confirmed that the incident was one of the first things they discussed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

He was like, ‘I remember when you bumped me. And I didn’t know where he was taking it from, but he said that’s like the type of guy that he likes. He wants the guys (who are) like, ‘It’s us against everybody,’ and I think that it is just like a mentality that I have, and I think Joe has it too,” Boucher said.

Both Mazzulla and Boucher also stated during Media Day that, looking back, they wouldn’t change how they approached the situation. Mazulla said, “It’s a classic hold-me-back moment.” Boucher stated that it would’ve “gotten real” and that, “I probably would do that again and again and again. I mean, it’s just who I am.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved