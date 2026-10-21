Cameras Catch Joel Embiid’s Baffled Look at Knicks Championship Banner Moments Before Much-Awaited Tip-Off

The New York Knicks celebrated a historic milestone by raising their first NBA championship banner in 53 years. But Joel Embiid had previously made it clear that he had no interest in watching his rivals celebrate. So when the Philadelphia 76ers star’s reaction to the ceremony surfaced, it quickly caught fans’ attention on social media.

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Grammy-nominated R&B singer and actor Avery Wilson performed the United States National Anthem (“The Star-Spangled Banner”) before the opening-night game. That’s when Joel Embiid, who was on the sidelines, was apparently trying to find the banner.

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He asked his teammate, “Wtf where’s the banner?” not once but twice. “Where’s the banner?” The 76ers star looked almost baffled that he couldn’t see it. The championship banner was not the only banner raised before the tip-off. The Knicks also hung an NBA Cup banner in the rafters. The Knicks’ championship banner was raised alongside their 1969–70 and 1972–73 championship banners.

It’s unclear if Joel Embiid’s reaction was a sneak diss or if he was unable to spot the championship banner. His expressions are trending after he made it clear that he had no interest in watching their rivals’ ceremony.

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“I don’t really feel like watching that whole ceremony,” Embiid told reporters a few days ago. “Guess I’ll be in the locker room.” Even the Knicks fans made their position clear on whether they love the 76ers star. The answer was a profound no.

In the first quarter itself, “F– Embiid” chants erupted. With 3:14 left, the Knicks were ahead by one point, and Landry Shamet had a clear chance to add two more. But Joel Embiid, in trying to stop the Knicks star from scoring, shoved him mid-air just below the basket. The Jumbotron showed the footage, and the fans inside MSG erupted into an NSFW chant directed at the 76ers star.

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In fact, Landry Shamet and Joel Embiid just had to be separated by officials. This continues their rivalry as the Knicks comfortably swept the 76ers in the second round of the playoffs. Philadelphia notably added Jaylen Brown and LeBron James, among others, in hopes of ending their own championship drought.

For the opening matchup, the Sixers had their problems as Dominick Barlow, Tacko Fall, and Ariel Hukporti were all ruled out due to multiple injuries. Plus, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Bron and Joel Embiid would be under minute restrictions to start the season.

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“My understanding is Lebron James, Joel Embiid the hope is within the first few weeks of the season limit them to around 30 minutes a game,” Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I have to say it: There’s gonna be sacrifice,” he added.

The Knicks fans clearly had no love lost for Joel Embiid with their reaction. And even the 76ers star’s action proved the rivalry, and the matchup carried extra weight.