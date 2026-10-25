Cameras Catch Kawhi Leonard in Uncomfortable Exchange With Fan After Clarification Over Clippers Wrongdoings

Kawhi Leonard has heard plenty about the controversy surrounding his departure from the Los Angeles Clippers. But even after the NBA announced its findings and penalties, the jokes have not stopped. During the Toronto Raptors’ 112-102 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday, October 23, a fan brought the scandal back into the spotlight with a pointed question.

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The cameras caught the exchange, and the seven-time All-Star’s response was about as understated as anyone could expect. According to a clip circulating on X, the Wizards fan called out, “Aye Kawhi, plant any trees lately?” It was about Kawhi Leonard’s supposed tree-planting duties and the ‘no-show’ contract with now-bankrupt Aspiration.

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The two-time Finals MVP’s response was a simple “Always.” Rather than launch into a heated response, the Raptors forward made an awkward remark. Still, the exchange carried more weight than an ordinary courtside joke. The taunt traces back to Aspiration, a sustainability-focused financial services company that promoted environmental initiatives, including tree planting.

In 2025, journalist Pablo Torre reported on a $28 million endorsement agreement between Aspiration and Kawhi Leonard. The controversy grew after Aspiration collapsed amid a major fraud scandal. On September 2, 2026, the league announced its findings. Investigators concluded that the Clippers had violated salary-cap circumvention rules by helping Leonard obtain outside income opportunities through four companies, including Aspiration.

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Los Angeles received a $30 million fine and had to forfeit five first-round picks from 2029 through 2033. Not just owner Steve Ballmer, who received a one-year suspension, but two other executives also faced suspensions as well. Kawhi Leonard was fined $700,000 for violations involving the endorsement arrangements and unreimbursed personal expenses. However, the two-time Finals MVP denied knowingly participating in salary-cap circumvention.

“I accept full responsibility for lapses in judgment by people within my inner circle and regret the distraction this situation has caused the fans and my family. I entered into my contract with the Clippers as well as the agreements in question in good faith, fully committed to fulfilling my obligations and with no knowledge of any intent on anyone’s part to circumvent the salary cap.”

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But now that drama is in the rearview. His time with the Clippers ended under a cloud of controversy, but his on-court production remained impressive. Kawhi Leonard played 65 games in his final season in Los Angeles, averaging a career-best 27.9 points per game. He earned All-NBA Second Team honors and finished seventh in MVP voting.

Toronto subsequently brought him back in a blockbuster transaction that sent Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks, a 2027 first-round pick swap, and second-round picks in 2030 and 2033 to Los Angeles. The 35-year-old also inked a two-year, $115 million extension with the Raptors, reportedly accepting approximately $11 million less than his maximum extension.

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That financial commitment and the significant assets Toronto surrendered highlight the franchise’s belief that Kawhi Leonard can make a meaningful difference.



His previous stint with the Raptors ended with a championship in 2019, when he led the team to its first NBA title and earned Finals MVP honors. His return gives Toronto another opportunity to build around a player who has already delivered its greatest moment.

That’s why he previously said, “As I return to Toronto, I am focused on what I can control, closing this chapter, and moving forward with a clean slate.”

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The Raptors need his scoring, experience, and ability to influence games at both ends of the floor. At the same time, his history in Toronto means expectations will extend beyond individual performances.

His outing against Washington offered an early glimpse of that focus. Kawhi Leonard finished with 16 points and nine rebounds as Toronto secured the 10-point victory. This follows his 23-point outing in the season opener against the Chicago Bulls.