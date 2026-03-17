Cameras Catch LeBron James Heated After Lakers Teammate Gets Caught Lacking on Defense

Tonight was an uncomfortable match for the Los Angeles Lakers. Against the Houston Rockets, their margin for error stayed razor-thin, with every possession rocking both teams hard. However, one moment caught everyone’s attention during a game, and it wasn’t a highlight play or a clutch shot, but a LeBron James reaction that singled out one Lakers player in particular.

With about 2:50 left in the third quarter and the Lakers up by one, Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. misfired on a corner three, airballing the shot. However, Amen Thompson flew in from the weak side after Rui Hachimura failed to secure a boxout, allowing Houston a second chance on a clear stop for LA.

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That mistake might have only been a moment, but the reaction that followed lingered. James immediately stepped in to stop the play, fouling Thompson. However, right afterward, cameras caught him visibly frustrated, turning to Hachimura before clapping and saying something as he walked towards the bench. Hachimura seemed confused by the exchange, throwing his arms up.

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Defensive awareness and consistent rebounding have always been at a questionable for the Japanese forward, who is significantly more offensively slanted in his playing style. Hachimura is one of the most consistent shooters on the Lakers, but his continued lapses have seen him be benched by head coach JJ Redick.

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It seems like many fans agree with this, and the sentiment of Hachimura needing to try harder on defense has been gaining a lot of momentum with plays like this one stacking up.

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The issue with Hachimura on the current team is that he wasn’t acquired to fit this roster. Hachimura arrived to LA when they had Anthony Davis, one of the best defenders in the league, and needed more perimeter shooting around him and James. Now, as the roster has pivoted and lacks defense, Hachimura has become much more expendable,

LeBron James’ Reaction Highlights Lakers’ Ongoing Defensive Concerns

LeBron James’ frustration with Hachimura is indicative of a greater frustration that the team has had on the defensive side of the ball. James himself has called out the team for playing in a more inspired way on defense and making more hustle plays. Just a few days ago, James dove for a loose ball in a game against the Denver Nuggets.

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Imago Jan 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“I told him after the game, in 23 years of watching you play in the NBA and the three years I watched you play in high school, I never saw you make a full-out extension dive like that, and he said, ‘You’re right, I’ve never done that,'” head coach JJ Redick said after the game. “It’s awesome. I know he’ll feel that tomorrow. That’s a winning play.”

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Many have credited veteran guard and former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart for igniting this defensive energy within the team over the recent stretch, and it’s clear that anything helps. LA’s defensive rating is bottom-10 in the league, and with the playoffs approaching quickly, they have very little time to fix those issues.

Perhaps Rui Hachimura gets less playing time against better offensive teams, or maybe nothing changes until the offseason. All we can do now is wait and see for what changes the team will make.