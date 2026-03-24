Cameras Catch LeBron James’ Reaction to Luka Doncic’s Apology During Lakers-Pistons

Luka Doncic’s move to the Lakers was meant to push LeBron James to second fiddle. While that happened, it hasn’t ruined the on-court relationship both stars have for one another. Luka has acknowledged his respect for the league’s all-time scorer, and this was on full display during the team’s loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, as cameras captured a rare moment of humility and respect.

Doncic, during the early stages of the game, converted a layup and immediately turned toward James, offering what looked like an apology. This followed after the Slovenian had ruined the same play during the Lakers’ previous possession. LeBron James, in return, responded with a quick nod and raise of hands, as he signaled understanding and support instead of frustration. The moment quickly went viral, and fans on social media analyzed the moment.

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Despite the emotional exchange between both stars, the game itself was a dramatic rollercoaster. The Los Angeles Lakers saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end in a 113-110 loss to the Pistons, in a contest that was defined by swings in momentum and clutch late‑game execution by Detroit.

After falling behind at times, the Lakers battled back, with Doncic leading the way with 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while LeBron nearly posted a triple-double with 12 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. However, it was the Pistons’ Daniss Jenkins, who erupted for a career-high 30 points, including big baskets in the final minute, which gave Detroit the win. In the closing seconds, Doncic’s potential game-tying shot rimmed out, which kept Detroit’s lead and highlighted the game’s tense back-and-forth nature.

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Beyond the scoreboard, Luka’s earlier gesture toward James gave more insight into the team’s leadership culture. While Doncic has become the face of the organization, the team still holds him accountable for his actions. LeBron James, in his 23rd season, is playing the role of a mentor and stabilizer and has willingly adapted, often deferring scoring opportunities and letting Doncic lead the team’s offense.

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Luka Doncic Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

Despite a difficult result to take, Luka Doncic has a lot to be proud of on an individual level. His dominance was undeniable, earning him his fourth Western Conference Player of the Week award this season (19th career) by leading the Lakers on a perfect 4-0 road trip. During that stretch, he was simply unstoppable, averaging 42.3 points while shooting an efficient 50% from the field and 39% from the 3-point line.

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Doncic’s performance in that span saw him break records along the way. His 36 points in the win against the Rockets on March 16 saw him pass Lakers legends, the late Kobe Bryant and Jerry West, for the eighth-most 35-point games in a season. Furthermore, he recorded a double-double of 40 points and 10 assists against Houston, in their second matchup, which was followed by a Lakers career-high 60 points in the road win against the Miami Heat on March 19.

Additionally, he became the first player to record 30-plus points in nine consecutive games. He literally dodged a bullet when an initial suspension, earned by virtue of receiving his 16th technical foul of the season against the Orlando Magic, was rescinded after a successful appeal by the Lakers on Saturday. His disciplinary issue has become a problem as he gets a lot of technical fouls for complaining about calls that aren’t made, swearing at officials, and taking too long to react after plays.

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Doncic’s coach, JJ Redick, has acknowledged the issue but notes that Doncic still struggles to control his on-court reactions. Hopefully, his acknowledgement of a mistake will give fans some assurance that he can sort out his issues with the rules as they enter a crucial part of their season.