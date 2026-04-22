Cameras Catch Luka Doncic Dismissing Deandre Ayton, Alperen Sengun’s Strange Moment

Luka Doncic may be sidelined for the ongoing first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets, but he is still finding ways to grab headlines. Cameras caught the Slovenian star on the bench Tuesday night as he cheered on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers during their 101-94 Game 2 win. But with the cameras rolling, Doncic appeared to dismiss the entire possession involving Deandre Ayton, waving it off before it even developed.

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The clip quickly took off, with Sengun once again at the center of attention. The Turkish star had already gone viral before Game 1 for a strange pregame moment involving James, which he later clarified was simply him reaching into his pocket. This latest sequence only added to the narrative, as fans turned the play into another talking point online.

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During the game, Alperen Sengun isolated at the top of the key against Ayton, trying to create space with a slow pump-fake against a defender who has held his ground all series. From the bench, Doncic instantly read the situation and waved off the play before Sengun could even get the shot off, essentially dismissing the decision to attack Ayton in that spot. The moment quickly made its way to social media, where fans questioned Sengun’s approach in a key playoff possession.

After dropping Game 1, all eyes were on Houston heading into Game 2. Kevin Durant returned to the lineup after missing the opener, and many expected Ime Udoka’s squad to respond. Instead, the Lakers stayed in control and pushed the series to 2-0.

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Despite the criticism, Sengun didn’t fare too badly against LA at the Crypto.com Arena. He bagged a double-double (20 points and 11 rebounds), also making two crucial blocks. But KD, Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Amen Thompson got no help from the bench, with Reed Sheppard, Clint Capela, and Jae’Sean Tate all failing to score a single point.

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Luka Doncic injury update ahead of crucial stretch in Houston

While Doncic was sharp enough to read plays from the bench, his return to the court remains uncertain. Reports suggest he is likely to remain sidelined for the rest of the series as the Lakers hold a 2-0 lead. The team is taking a cautious approach with his Grade 2 hamstring strain suffered earlier this month against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

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Imago Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) look on from the bench in the first half of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

He’s reportedly ramped up to light practice activities without shooting, fueling hope for a mid-series return if LA extends the matchup. Though coach JJ Redick stresses that Doncic is “out indefinitely” to dodge re-injury risks. But when it comes to Austin Reaves, Lakers fans might be in for a surprise.

NBA insider Shams Charania provided an optimistic update on Reaves’ recovery from his oblique strain, indicating a mid-series return is still on the cards.

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“The sense around the Lakers is that Austin Reaves is actually the one that’s further along than Luka Doncic in their respective rehab processes,” Charania said earlier this week. “I am told Austin Reaves has started 1 on 1 on court work. The Lakers are not expecting Luka Doncic to be back in this series. He is out indefinitely, but Austin Reaves is making some progress on the court.”