Cameras Catch Luka Doncic’s Hilarious Gesture Towards Ime Udoka During Rockets’ Blowout Loss

The Rockets literally couldn’t score, missing 15 consecutive shots at one point in the second quarter as Los Angeles built a lead that made the outcome feel settled before halftime. It was that kind of night in Houston. And somewhere in the middle of it, a man watching from the Lakers’ bench in a suit decided that if Ime Udoka wasn’t going to call a timeout, someone had to. Luka Doncic, still sidelined with his hamstring injury, was caught on camera gesturing toward the Rockets’ bench, apparently urging Udoka to stop the bleeding, and the internet took it and ran.

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The moment came at the 10:24 mark of the second quarter, with the score sitting at 27-18. LeBron James had just hit a three as part of a devastating 13-1 Lakers run to open the second quarter, with Jake LaRavia adding a three of his own before James struck again, and Doncic, watching his own team dismantle the Rockets, was jokingly signaling for Houston to call a timeout. The Rockets did not act on his advice immediately. James kept scoring, and the Rockets kept missing, and only after yet another Lakers basket did Houston finally use a timeout, apparently taking Luka’s advice a little too late.

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James finished the game with 28 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds, outscoring the entire Rockets team 14-13 in the second quarter alone. The Lakers closed out the series 4-2 with a 98-78 victory, with James becoming the oldest player in NBA history to lead all scorers in total points across an entire playoff series, finishing with 139 points over the six games. Rui Hachimura added 21 points on 5-of-7 from three, and Deandre Ayton hauled in 16 rebounds, a collective performance that rendered everything happening on the Rockets’ side academic before the third quarter arrived. Doncic’s gesture, comic as it was, had a serious undercurrent. He could read exactly what was happening from the bench, and what was happening was a blowout.

Udoka offered a measured assessment after the loss: “A lot of guys showed tremendous growth this year and even in this playoff series alone. Stay the course. We’ve all got steps to take, and a lot of them did that this year. But ultimately, we didn’t meet our expectations.” It was the composed response of a coach whose team had fought back from 3-0 to make it 3-2 before the wheels finally came off. But the optics of a visiting team’s sidelined player appearing to coach the home side during a rout was too good for basketball fans to leave alone.

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Fans Couldn’t Get Enough of Luka’s Sideline Theatrics

The reactions online were swift, and they captured every dimension of the moment, from the humour of Doncic’s predicament to what it said about LeBron’s performance and the Lakers’ trajectory heading into the next round.

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Imago Nov 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Dončić (77) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

One fan leaned into the irony of Doncic’s situation: “Simply lovely!! What a gesture from Luka, well, he is not able to make any contributions for the Lakers on the court, so he decided to do something off. What a character he is.” The observation is accurate.

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Doncic has been absent since his Grade 2 hamstring strain on April 2, and his only available contribution in this series has been the intangible one of being present and visibly locked in. He has been going through his return-to-play protocol at the facility and has yet to progress to contact drills, which makes his bench energy, apparently including unsolicited coaching of opposing teams, the most he can offer right now.

Another fan zeroed in on what the gesture revealed about the game’s dynamic in real time: “Luka on the bench begging for a timeout after LeBron hit a three is the most relatable panic reaction in basketball. Even superstar teammates get scared, and Luka watching that shot go in said everything about how dangerous the Lakers are right now.”

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The reading is perceptive. LeBron James, at 41, is in his 23rd season, and his second-quarter outburst in Game 6 was a continuation of a closeout-game record that now stands at 42-15. A 41-year-old dropping 14 points in a single quarter of a closeout game, with a bench star reacting in mock alarm, is precisely the kind of image that follows a player into legacy conversations.

The historical weight of what James was doing during that run was not lost on the sharper fans either. “LeBron hitting milestones and Luka calling timeouts for the other team. The Rockets are in a blender, and the Lakers are just laughing at this point.”

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James reached 1,500 playoff points as a Laker during the game, faster than Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, and Magic Johnson, and became the first player in NBA history to lead all scorers in total points across a playoff series at age 41. The “blender” framing is not far off. Los Angeles held Houston to 35% shooting and committed just 11 turnovers, their fewest of the entire series.

The more pointed fans went directly at Houston’s coaching situation. “Is Ime Udoka gone after this series?” It is the question the Rockets’ front office will face this summer, having watched a roster built around young talent, and without Kevin Durant for five of six games, eventually buckle under the Lakers’ experience advantage.

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Houston won Games 4 and 5 in impressive fashion, starting five players aged 24 or younger in Durant’s absence, which suggests the foundation is there. Whether Udoka is the one to build on it beyond this summer is a conversation that will follow this loss for a while, helped along, inevitably, by the image of the opposition’s injured star urging him to call a timeout.