Cameras Catch Mikal Bridges on the Verge of Breaking Down Before Knicks Lift Struggling Star With Locker Room Gesture

Mikal Bridges has been under constant scrutiny ever since his arrival in New York. The Knicks surrendered five first-round picks to acquire the 30-year-old forward, who was never expected to be the team’s first offensive option. His contributions during the championship campaign helped justify the investment and quieten some of the criticism. However, a poor start to the current season has once again brought the former Villanova star under the spotlight.

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His shooting struggles, inconsistent offensive performances, and growing pressure to deliver have made him a talking point among Knicks supporters. The weight of those expectations was perhaps visible during the game against the Toronto Raptors. A touching moment between Jose Alvarado and Mikal Bridges gained attention online.

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After Bridges appeared emotional on the bench following his difficult start to the season, Alvarado was seen offering words of encouragement and trying to comfort his teammate. It seemingly worked, as Bridges’ defensive contribution against the Raptors was a reminder of why the New York Knicks value him beyond his offensive production.

After helping New York secure an 112–108 victory in OT, Bridges received the team’s Defensive Player of the Game (DPOG) award. He made his presence felt particularly in the fourth quarter, when Toronto needed to find ways back into the contest. His interventions came at important moments. Even Scottie Barnes appreciated the Knicks DPOG.

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“Then Mikal really in that, what was that, that fourth quarter, I think third or fourth quarter, Mikal, he got like four or five stops, probably like two steals. He was just being super aggressive, being super physical, which kind of really changed the game for them. I feel like, and letting them come back into the game.”

At 8:19 in the fourth, Bridges blocked Jamal Shead’s 13-foot driving floater and secured the defensive rebound on the same possession. The Knicks star was alert again at 3:54, taking advantage of Immanuel Quickley’s lost-ball turnover to register a steal. Rather than allowing Toronto to maintain possession, Bridges recognized the opportunity and helped bring the Raptors’ attack to a halt. At 1:21, he added an offensive rebound. The plays offered a snapshot of his versatility.

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Bridges could contest a shot near the basket, secure possession, read a ball-handler’s mistake, and contribute to the offensive glass. His overall contribution included seven rebounds and a game-high plus-15 rating in 32 minutes. The official box score also credited him with two steals and one block. The recognition also comes at an important point in Bridges’ season.

The Knicks star’s offensive struggles had become difficult to ignore, with his shooting percentages drawing criticism and his playing time coming under scrutiny. Before the Indiana Pacers game on November 13, Bridges was shooting 32.9 per cent from the field and 26.5 per cent from three-point range. Following New York’s loss to Cleveland, Knicks coach Mike Brown had also reduced his minutes, with Landry Shamet receiving opportunities in his place.

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Mikal Bridges acknowledged that the responsibility for improving his performances rested with him. Speaking before the Pacers matchup, he spoke about his motivation.

“I just look in the mirror, I just got to be better. Nobody else to blame but me, and I just got to go out there and, whatever it is, just be better and go harder.”

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His response on the court against Indiana provided an encouraging sign. Despite the Knicks falling 106–104, Bridges produced his best offensive performance of the season to that point, scoring 18 points on eight-of-12 shooting.

The Pacers game did not immediately translate into a turnaround in his scoring against Toronto, where he managed five points. However, the defensive performance demonstrated that Bridges could still make a substantial contribution while working through his offensive difficulties.