Cameras Catch Nikola Jokic’s Brother Lashing Out at Spurs Fan During Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic dropped 40 points to lift the Denver Nuggets to an overtime win, but he was not the only one drawing attention inside the arena. While Jokic handled business on the court, his older brother Strahinja created a very different moment in the stands. Within minutes, social media went into a frenzy after cameras caught him in a heated confrontation with a San Antonio Spurs fan.

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He stood up, shouted toward a Spurs fan seated in front of him, and motioned for him to sit down after what appeared to be taunting or celebrating in his direction. The clip quickly went viral, spreading across platforms within hours of the final buzzer.

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The moment unfolded late in the game after a foul call on Jokic. A nearby Spurs fan reacted toward the family section, which immediately drew Strahinja’s attention. He stood up, shouted back, and emphatically gestured for the fan to sit down, escalating the brief exchange.

Nuggets sideline reporter Rachel Strand, who witnessed the exchange and shared the video on X, described it plainly: “Spurs fan just got absolutely chewed out as he kinda taunted or celebrated toward Strahinja Jokic (who is in some box seats behind him.) He made the Spurs fan sit down FAST lol.” The footage, first recorded by TikTok user gloria_annn, spread widely across social media before Strand confirmed the account.

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The game itself carried serious weight. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs entered on an 11-game winning streak, while Denver was pushing its own run to eight. That tension showed as the Nuggets clawed back from a 13-point deficit, outscoring San Antonio 40-27 across the final stretch of regulation and overtime to complete the comeback.

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Jokic delivered one of his cleanest performances of the season, finishing with 40 points in 44 minutes without committing a single turnover. It marked his seventh career game with at least 30 points and 10 assists with zero giveaways, further strengthening his MVP case. One of the biggest moments came on a step-back fadeaway, where he backed down Wembanyama, sold the pass fake, and calmly knocked down the shot over the outstretched contest.

Moments like that are usually what dominate the conversation around Jokic. Instead, the spotlight once again shifted to his brother, who is no stranger to confrontations involving fans.

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Strahinja Jokic Has a History of Fan Confrontations

Strahinja was previously involved in a far more serious incident at the same arena. On April 22, 2024, during Denver’s 101-99 overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of their playoff series, a video showed him climbing over seats and punching a fan.

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That incident led to investigations from both the NBA and Denver Police. Authorities charged him with third-degree assault, but he later pleaded guilty to reduced charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct. A court sentenced him to 12 months of probation in October 2025.

That was not his first run-in either. In 2019, police arrested him following an alleged altercation involving a woman inside an apartment. He later pleaded guilty in 2020 to felony trespassing and a misdemeanor obstruction charge, while the remaining charges were dismissed.

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Taken together, these incidents point to a consistent pattern. The Jokic brothers have repeatedly reacted when they perceive a slight toward Nikola, whether from fans or opposing environments. At some point, though, the focus shifts from protection to perception, and moments like this risk overshadowing the very performances they are trying to defend.