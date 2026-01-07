Cameras Reveal Luka Doncic’s NSFW Remark at Pelicans Fans After Insane Shot

Tuesday brought the Los Angeles Lakers their third consecutive win. This time, the New Orleans Pelicans fell short, handing a 111-103 win to JJ Redick and Co. LA pulled off another clutch win, with both Luka Doncic and LeBron James chipping in 30 points. Meanwhile, the Smoothie King Center witnessed a not-so-rare moment. You see, there’s an unsaid rule in the NBA. Never trigger Luka.

The Slovenian superstar sealed the win in style. With just over two minutes left, he drilled a daring 30-foot three from well beyond LeBron James. As a result, the bench erupted, and James joined the celebration.

Meanwhile, a Pelicans fan called out, “You’re trash” to the 26-year-old. Doncic turned toward a courtside heckler and fired back, clearly reminding everyone that the moment belonged to him. Luka clapped back, “What’d you say, motherf—–? What the f— did you say?” Doncic and his antics with hecklers aren’t unknown to the NBA world.

At present, Luka Doncic is leading the league in scoring. He is posting 33.5 ppg, 7.9 rebs, and 8.7 asts. Meanwhile, the Slovenian guard has a 46.2 FG%, 31.9 3PT%, and 79.9 FT%. And to be honest, Doncic’s Tuesday heroics were just “another day at work” moment. But that clutch win pushed the Lakers to the third step in the West with a 23-11 record.

And after the game, LeBron James couldn’t help but speak highly about the youngster who is ravaging through every floor he’s stepping on.

LeBron James compliments Luka Doncic

The LA Lakers have now rattled off three consecutive wins as the Luka Doncic and LeBron James partnership continues to gain momentum. Their on-court chemistry is translating directly into results. After the latest victory against the New Orleans Pelicans, James openly praised Doncic, thus emphasizing the growing trust and rhythm driving Los Angeles forward.

“Luka don’t need to bend his game,” James Sr. said. “He’s our 27-year-old franchise for this ball club. It’s up to us to bend our game around him and figure it out.”

The Lakers now travel Wednesday night for a road clash with Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. The stage is set for a high-energy contest. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic arrives brimming with confidence. Therefore, courtside spectators would be wise to stay restrained, because any loose talk could quickly ignite another emphatic, crowd-silencing performance.