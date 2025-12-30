Cameras Reveal Nikola Jokic’s Message to Worried Brother After Hyperextend Knee Injury

Jokic’s remarkable season was interrupted when he was unexpectedly removed from the court during Monday’s Denver vs. Miami Heat game. The MVP frontrunner’s exit, it was later understood, resulted from a left knee hyperextension injury. Even when a player is breaking records, the unpredictable nature of injuries serves as a harsh reminder to fans and the sport as a whole.

With a remarkable 60.5% field goal percentage, Jokic had an outstanding season, recording averages of 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 11 assists per game. Had he continued this until the end of the season, he would have unanimously won his fourth MVP title. He can still bag that, but know the knee injury will increase complications. The incident happened just before halftime, and as he went down to the floor, he knew something was wrong. Therefore, while leaving for the locker room, he dropped a one-word message to his brother on the stands.

According to Instagram user ‘bballtalkerz,’ the video shows Jokic shouting ‘Koleno’ to his brother, who was present on the stands at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Koleno in the Slovak language means ‘knee’, which sits right. It is mostly said to indicate a knee injury or deformity.

According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, Nikola Jokic will remain out for four weeks at least before getting reevaluated. This means he will miss around 16-18 games, a big blow to his MVP aspirations and Denver’s dreams of winning the championship. Interestingly, this absence due to knee hyperextension is his biggest absence from the court since making his debut in the NBA in 2015. The 30-year-old center has been an epitome of consistency, having played 69-70-plus games in each of his 10 years.

This injury comes as a major jolt to Nikola Jokic’s MVP aspirations

Nikola Jokic, a three-time MVP winner, was flying with the award once again with his dominant and consistent performances. He dropped a mammoth performance on Christmas showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 30-year-old recorded 56 points, 15 assists, 16 rebounds, and two blocks.

Even in their defeat to the Miami Heat when he couldn’t turn up for the second half after getting injured, he scored 21 points, eight assists, and five rebounds across just 19 minutes. It is insane how he takes the game away from his opponents with a stretch of dominant play.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during a stop in play against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Rogers Arena.

While his absence will be felt by the Denver Nuggets and their solid 22-10 record will take a hit, Jokic is extremely fortunate that he didn’t have any major structural damage.

However, this absence could be a big setback to his MVP hopes. Availability throughout the season is always important and may shift the narrative in favour of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Jokic needs to return in 31 days to remain in contention for the MVP and the other postseason awards.

There are worrying signs for the Nuggets, as Jokic will miss a considerable amount of their season, and their record without the big man in the last five years is absolutely forgettable. Jokic has only missed 36 games across the past five years, and in those games, the Nuggets have a 13-23 record, highlighting his influence in their gameplay.

Overall, it remains to be seen if he manages to salvage his MVP season and the Nuggets’ championship aspirations. It will need a mammoth effort, but if anyone’s capable, then it’s Jokic.