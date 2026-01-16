Cameras Spot Jayson Tatum Teasing Injury Return With 2-Word Message

When Jayson Tatum went down with a devastating Achilles injury, it seemed inevitable that the Boston Celtics would endure a difficult season. However, the Celtics, led by Jaylen Brown, have climbed to the 2nd spot in the Western Conference. Now, there may be even bigger news on the horizon for Celtics fans, as Tatum could be closing in on a return from the injury.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During the Celtics’ game on Thursday against the Miami Heat, Tatum was seen saying, “I’m ready.” The welcome sight is not surprising if you have been following Tatum’s recovery in the last few months. The Celtics star was seen working out in the gym just months after the injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reports had also suggested that he was way ahead in his recovery than anticipated. What is even more encouraging is the fact that there has been no setback in his recovery since he went through surgery in May. Additionally, the latest update from NBA insider Jake Fischer only confirms Tatum’s words. In Thursday’s edition of The Stein Line newsletter, Fischer said that Tatum had even indicated a timeline for his return.

“Tatum has told Friend of The Stein Line Chris Haynes that he intends to return from last May’s torn Achilles before this season’s playoffs. An official timetable for a Tatum comeback has not yet been released.”

It has been eight months since Tatum had the surgery to fix the injury. Given his young age, he was expected to recover more quickly. However, not as quickly as Tatum’s body has responded. There have been no updates from the team about his potential return. However, if Tatum returns, it could give a big boost to their title contention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celtics’ trade deadline moves could signal Jayson Tatum’s return timeline

Over the last 15 games, the Celtics have emerged as the most potent offensive team in the Eastern Conference and sit just behind the Detroit Pistons in net rating. On paper, adding Jayson Tatum back into that mix could instantly push Boston into favorite status in the East.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

According to Fischer, the Celtics are fully aware of that possibility and will not rush Tatum’s return without a clear plan. Fischer noted that Boston’s approach at the February trade deadline could offer the clearest clue about whether an in-season comeback is realistic.

“One well-placed observer whispered this week that the Celtics’ deadline business,” Fischer wrote. Whether they trade for a big man or not and how significant the trade is — should serve as a useful hint about their plans for an in-season comeback from Jayson Tatum.”

In the last few weeks, Ivica Zubac, Day’Ron Sharpe, Robert Williams III, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Daniel Gafford have all been linked to the Celtics. The next move will reveal their true intention about Tatum’s availability this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Tatum does return by February or March, it will be the quickest recovery an athlete has made from the Achilles injury. However, on the flip side, again, it is the fastest recovery a player has made. Tatum’s return will certainly make the Celtics a better team, but certainly not the title favorite over the OKC Thunder. The Celtics might not have enough time to gel Tatum and the incoming big man into the team’s chemistry and make a successful playoff run. It would perhaps be a better idea to give Tatum more recovery time and run out the same roster this season.