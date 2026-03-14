Cameras Spot Stephen Curry’s Frustrated Reaction After Teammates Let Him Down vs Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves got a big scare from a shorthanded Warriors in their clash. But like the other times, it was Anthony Edwards bailing them out once again. The charismatic franchise cornerstone looked unshaken by the Warriors throwing any coverage at them. Stephen Curry just wishes he could be on the court, battling it out with Ant.

During one of the sequences, Edwards made a triple over two Warriors defenders and stared down their bench. Curry simply looked at him and shook his head. It was a nod of respect thrown in with the frustrations of being unable to help his team. However, he couldn’t blame Edwards.

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After the Timberwolves ace dropped 42 points on the Warriors, the duo shared a conversation after the game. Anthony Edwards has always been connected with Stephen Curry since starting his basketball journey. He grew up wearing Under Armour sneakers and even attended the Curry camp as a rising prospect.

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The Paris Olympics really deepened the brotherhood between them. And this season, it’s been on full display. It started with Stephen Curry showing his support for the young star by wearing his sneakers. “Yeah, I took a couple pictures. You know how they say you’re not supposed to be on your phone on the bench? They say it’s like against the rules. I was like, ‘Man, bump the rules,” Edwards said of that moment.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) hug after the game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Later, it was Ant who defended Stephen Curry from an onslaught of public scrutiny. The Warriors icon was named an All-Star game starter over Edwards, which infuriated some fans. But the Timberwolves star said the quiet part out loud.

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“I actually hate the fact that folks be talking about it like, ‘Ah he should’ve been [the All-Star starter].’ It [doesn’t] really matter bro. It’s Steph Curry bro. The greatest point guard of all time. I ain’t tripping,” he said.

Clearly, there’s no love lost despite the Warriors suffering a defeat at the hands of Anthony Edwards’ excellence.

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Steve Kerr doesn’t blame the players for the loss

The Warriors went through everything in one night. They lost an additional three players to separate injuries. Still, through that adversity, they managed to cut a 25-point deficit to just nine points. However, after that, the game needed composure, which the team didn’t have. And Steve Kerr doesn’t blame them.

“We’re going through it for sure, but you saw how hard the guys played, stayed in it, got the fans into it. We can’t ask anything else of our players right now. They’re giving effort-wise, playing together. We’re as beaten up as any team I can ever remember,” said the Warriors head coach.

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All those facts aside, this might serve well for the Warriors if they manage to make it to the postseason. The team is fielding an inexperienced roster. But they are displaying grit and a passion to win. The Warriors had five players scoring in double-digits. Brandin Podziemski and Kristaps Porzingis combined for 45 points. Realistically, what else could the Warriors muster up?

What this does do though, is build confidence all over the roster. Kerr is forced to challenge the squad’s depth. That’s led to finds like Pat Spencer and Gui Santos, who could really propel the Warriors during the postseason. It’s just that the one hurdle they have to pass to get there, the Warriors never have.

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They are yet to win a single Play-In Tournament game, losing all three since it started in 2020. Hopefully, once Stephen Curry returns, the team’s experience playing without him serves as an advantage for Steve Kerr. Having a deep and tested roster isn’t common in the NBA.

If things work out well, the Warriors may have something on their hands, given they don’t fall prey to injuries going forward.