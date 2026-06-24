Cameron Carr’s First Reaction Goes Viral After Getting Traded to Lakers During NBA Draft

“To be here is a blessing and a dream. I have dreamt of this as a kid,” Cameron Carr said in his pre-Draft night interview.

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Draft night delivered everything Carr had worked for. A guaranteed place amongst the country’s elite athletes on the biggest stage. Moments after hearing his name called by Adam Silver, the Baylor guard wore only half a smile. He had become a first-round pick and had achieved his dream.

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Still, something was missing. Selected by the NY Knicks with the No.24 pick, Carr barely had time to process the moment before reports emerged that he was heading elsewhere. That processing happened in real time on camera, and the internet had a front-row seat.

According to Shams Charania, the reigning champion Knicks agreed to send their No.24 pick to the Lakers in exchange for the No.25 selection and cash considerations. As the news of the deal surfaced, cameras caught Carr mouthing, “I’m being traded,” as he walked toward the stage. This initial reaction immediately drew attention across social media.

The clip spread fast. ESPN NBA’s post of the moment surpassed 700,000 views, with fans and analysts flooding the comments. Lakers fans read it as stunned disbelief. Others found dark comedy in how quickly a life-defining moment had been reshuffled. The mouthed words said everything without a sound and that wordless confusion, broadcast in real time, was what made it land.

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What the broadcast couldn’t fully capture was that this wasn’t an act of generosity from New York- it was pure business. The Knicks, handcuffed by owner James Dolan’s hard stance against the second apron, spent the night liquidating their first-round slot into five second-round picks and cash, exiting the first round entirely without adding a single player.

Carr wasn’t intended to be part of New York’s long-term plans – he functioned mainly as the piece used to complete the deal.

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However, the move itself may not have come entirely out of nowhere. Speaking during the NBA Draft Combine, Carr revealed that he had met with several teams during the pre-draft workout, including the Lakers.

The Big Apple side was notably absent from the list he mentioned. In the end, the LA side has ultimately emerged as the landing spot.

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In the end, LA emerged as the landing spot regardless, and Carr, for all the visible shock of the moment, now arrives at a franchise he already knew was watching him.

The timing of the trade made for an unusual scene. Carr walked across the stage wearing the Knicks cap and posing in front of the Knicks branding despite the broadcast’s report of the Lakers’ trade.

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Regardless of the reaction, the 21-year-old still leaves draft night with what he had dreamt of as a child. He not only got picked in a first-round selection, but also got an opportunity to represent a legacy franchise.

A franchise whose superstar once challenged his father.

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Why the Lakers traded up for Cameron Carr?

The Lakers’ neck of the moment decision proves that it’s a calculated call. They viewed the guard as a player to target rather than settling for whoever remained on the board.

The Baylor standout enters the league with a breakout campaign after his transfer from Tennessee. In his junior year, he averaged 18.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg, and 2.6 apg, while shooting 37% from the arc. The athletic guard, who grew up admiring Russell Westbrook’s explosiveness, has emerged as a versatile offensive machine.

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He has the ability to score from all three levels and can create opportunities for his teammates.

Looking beyond the number, Carr brings physical tools that teams look for. At 6 ‘4, he has a 7 ‘0 wingspan, offering length, athleticism, and defensive upside. In short, he is loaded with talents that could carve out a role for himself alongside Luke Doncic. Notably, he will add depth to a roster that Rob Pelinka has been looking for!

Moreover, the timing of the selection came at a crucial offseason, as the Lakers look to stabilize the future. With LeBron James yet to decide on his return and the front office working overtime on the contract extensions of starters like Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, Carr’s inclusion is a massive boost.

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He doesn’t solve the center question, but he gives Doncic another weapon on the wing at the exact moment the franchise needs to show it’s building, not stalling.

Above all, Cameron Carr, apart from his infamous draft reaction, has an interesting Lakers’ connection. Long before he was born, his father, Chris Carr, shared the court with one of the legends of the Lakers.

Not as a teammate, but as a competitor.

In the 1997 Slam Dunk contest, Kobe Bryant faced Chris Carr. Father couldn’t really make it to the final round, scoring 45 points out of 50. Meanwhile, Kobe, battling Michael Finley, won the title as a rookie.

Three decades later, the Carr family has returned to the Lakers’ spotlight. This time, junior Carr will don the purple and gold.