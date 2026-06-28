Cameron Carr’s Father Reveals Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves’ Message to Lakers Rookie

The excitement surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers’ newest draft night acquisition is palpable. From the moment Cameron Carr declared he’s ready to “guard the best player,” he made himself the perfect fit to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Not surprisingly, this veteran core was the first to make the rookie feel right at home. That was confirmed by former NBA player and Cameron’s dad, Chris Carr himself.

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Following the conclusion of the 2026 NBA Draft, TMZ caught up with Chris Carr who was beaming like the deserved proud dad he is. He revealed that his son has already received a warm reception from the team’s marquee leaders.

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“Oh yeah, I know that Luka and Austin Reaves have already text him and say welcome to the family to it,” the elder Carr shared. “So, you know, it’s just a it’s just a great opportunity and you know, God willing, you’ll stay healthy and be able to go come in and just get a chance to get an opportunity and you know, it’s the most exclusive club in the world, dude.”

For Chris, who’s spent most of his career competing against a prime Kobe Bryant, it was a monumental moment his son was welcomed to one of basketball’s most storied franchises. The former Timberwolves player felt that a strong veteran leadership is already awaiting his son.

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Doncic and Reaves’ immediate welcome is almost like a response to the rookie’s own message to the Lakers the night they selected him.

Cameron Carr’s father looks forward to see him play with Luka Doncic

On the first night of the NBA draft, the Lakers swapped picks with the Knicks to get Cameron Carr. In his first message to the Lakers, the NBA scion made fixing LA’s defensive deficiency his priority.

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“First things first, play defense. I feel like I’ve got to show that I’m the best defender here,” the Baylor standout told reporters at the draft.

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It’s not all talk. While Chris Carr’s NBA career was very limited before he went overseas, he was best known for his elite athleticism while running to the rim and making explosive dunks. He famously competed against Kobe Bryant in the 1997 Slam Dunk Contest and played six seasons in the NBA.

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His son’s a shooting guard too and showcased similar dunking abilities that went viral long before his NBA start. He has experience playing with talented points guards like Elliot Cadeau which his father believes will translate well for Luka Doncic.

“He’s going to get an opportunity to play with the most dynamic guard in the game today. Yeah, he’s going to get to play with the top three all-time great… And he gets to play in the franchise that Magic [Johnson played for].”

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Cameron vowed to bring “defensive consistency” and “guard the best player” on the other team. That’s vital for JJ Redick’s rotation. Both Luka and Austin aren’t the best defenders and the Lakers are actively looking for a player that will help them there.

With that kind of declaration, it’s no surprise that Doncic and Reaves immediately welcomed him. For Chris, who ensured his son doesn’t suffer the same pitfalls he did, he hopes the support of Doncic and Reaves will further Cameron’s NBA career.