Cameron Diaz Eyes NBA Champion’s $16.5M Miami House in Property Hunt With Husband

Cameron Diaz is chasing a fresh chapter with ocean air and serious star power. TMZ insiders reveal she and husband Benji Madden have been slipping through luxe properties across Miami Beach and nearby neighborhoods for weeks. Even better, the buzz points to a standout stunner once belonging to the Houston Rockets‘ Jeff Green.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Late December brought a glamorous preview as Diaz and Madden explored a lavish Pinecrest mansion tied to the one-time NBA champ. The residence features seven sleeping suites, seven spa-style baths, and carries a striking $16.5 million tag. Spread across more than ten thousand square feet, the estate screams luxury, space, and superstar scale from every corner.

Inside, the property delivers cinematic flair and playful excess. There is a private screening room, entertainment zones, a full-scale fitness setup, resort-inspired waters, and a personal court made for jump shots. However, the duo remains in browse mode only. Interestingly, their Beverly Hills residence has lingered on the market since 2024, even after a strategic price trim.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have shared life since 2015, raising their two young kids, Raddix and Cardinal. Last year, they hit a major milestone as they toasted ten years of marriage. Perfectly timed, the celebration aligned with Diaz stepping back into the spotlight as her latest film, Back in Action, arrived. This marked her first on-screen appearance in ten years.

Madden didn’t wait a single moment to celebrate the Hollywood diva’s comeback as he took to his social media handle on January 17, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Cameron Diaz’s comeback in movies

The Charlie’s Angels actress stepped away from Hollywood in 2014 to center her world around real life. After years of nonstop sets and spotlight pressure, she chose calm over cameras. She framed the choice as a necessary reset, a way to take her life back after Hollywood’s nonstop pace had taken over. It felt like “something I had to do,” she said. No offers swayed her focus on self-care and building her family with husband Benji Madden.

Meanwhile, creativity never left her orbit. During the break, Diaz launched Avaline, her clean wine venture, and thrived outside film sets. Eventually, the timing felt right again. Therefore, she returned with Netflix’s Back in Action alongside Jamie Foxx and a new Shrek chapter as Fiona.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is my QUEEN I celebrate this BAD A** WOMAN. Wife, Mommy, friend, partner, Boss, and lover. We just hit 10 YEARS married on January 5th and every year only gets more fulfilling…” Meanwhile. Madden wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a photo of Diaz on her comeback.

Thus, a new era is clearly calling Cameron Diaz. Between Miami house tours, a carefully timed screen return, and a decade-long love story, everything feels aligned. Meanwhile, family remains the anchor. With Benji Madden cheering her on and helping her find the perfect home, this chapter blends glamour, balance, and joy.