Cameron Johnson Injury Update: Latest on Nuggets Star’s Status and Return Timeline

Heading into the 2025-26 season, the Denver Nuggets were the only threat to OKC. But 29 games in, injuries seem to become their biggest problem. Players like Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon headed the list for sitting out. And now, their latest recruit, Cam Johnson, is also heading towards the bench.

The 29-year-old forward suffered an injury in the Nuggets’ 130-131 loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. Johnson fell immediately on the floor, grabbing his knee. He needed assistance to leave the court and did not return for the remainder of the game.

Most importantly, head coach David Adelman didn’t sound very positive about the intensity of the injury after the game. Now, ESPN’s senior NBA insider, Shams Charania, brought in the ominous update. In his latest tweet, Charania reported: Denver Nuggets forward Cam Johnson has been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right knee and is expected to miss some time.

However, the bright side of things is that Cam Johnson’s MRI report has come clear. Simply put, doctors found no structural damage- only a bone bruise. This means that the star could return to the floor relatively soon. However, the doctors haven’t given any return timeline so far. And there is a chance that Johnson might miss the Christmas Day faceoff against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Now, coming to the bigger concerns for Nikola Jokic and Co., their struggles without Cam Johnson and Christian Braun. The Denver Nuggets need to hold their fort.

Cam Johnson’s absence will create a major void until he returns

Without Cam Johnson and Christian Braun, Denver feels exposed on the wings. That absence leaves a glaring imbalance. Consequently, Peyton Watson faces expanded responsibility beyond his comfort zone. This ripple effect funnels extra strain toward Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

As rotations tighten, stability wavers. Opponents will sense opportunity. Therefore, the Nuggets must survive this stretch by leaning on stars while hoping role players hold the line. At present, Denver occupies third place in the Western Conference race.

However, Johnson’s recovery timeline could influence front office decisions near the trade deadline. Meanwhile, Tim Hardaway Jr. is expected to shoulder heavier bench minutes. With Gordon, Braun, and Johnson sidelined, defensive cracks may widen. Even a month-long absence risks momentum. In a packed West, rivals could quietly leap ahead.

The Nuggets now walk a tightrope between relief and alarm. Yes, the scans spared Cam Johnson from lasting damage, yet the wait ahead still stings. Meanwhile, Denver must survive thin wings, heavier burdens on Jokic and Murray, and looming schedule traps. Therefore, patience matters. So does resilience. Until reinforcements return, every night becomes a test of belief, balance, and Western Conference survival under pressure now.