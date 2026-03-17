Can Kon Knueppel Really Chase Stephen Curry’s 3-Point Record? Breaking Down the Impossible Path

For years, Stephen Curry’s three-point record has felt untouchable. However, a Charlotte Hornets rookie is forcing that conversation back onto the table. Kon Knueppel has turned the final stretch of the 2025-26 season into a shooting showcase. In just 63 games, the fourth overall pick has already drilled 222 three-pointers, blowing past Keegan Murray’s rookie record of 206 and leaving Curry’s own rookie total of 166 far behind.

That is not normal. Meanwhile, Knueppel is doing it at elite efficiency, shooting 44% from deep on 8.0 attempts per game while leading the entire NBA in total threes made. Because of that combination, the comparison was inevitable.

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Imago Feb 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) takes a shot over Washington Wizards guard Will Riley (27) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Some fans believe he is already on a trajectory to chase Curry’s all-time mark. However, breaking that record is not just difficult. It is an almost impossible path.

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Knueppel’s rise is not happening in isolation. Charlotte has suddenly become competitive, sitting around the playoff picture with a 34-34 record and riding a stretch of six wins in seven games.

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That turnaround has amplified everything. For a franchise with a long history of draft misses, Knueppel represents something different. Because of that context, the hype has accelerated faster than the projection.

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On the court, the production is real. Knueppel is averaging 19.3 points per game, has already won four Rookie of the Month awards, and became the fastest player ever to reach 200 career threes.

He has also tied Curry’s rookie mark for games with 25+ points and five made threes. Still, there is a key structural factor behind this explosion. Nearly 93% of his three-pointers are assisted, largely created by LaMelo Ball’s playmaking.

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That detail matters. Because while Knueppel is an elite catch-and-shoot weapon, he is not yet operating as a self-created shooter at Curry’s level.

The Era Advantage Curry Never Had

Knueppel is also benefiting from an entirely different NBA environment. When Curry entered the league in 2009, teams averaged just 18.1 three-point attempts per game. Today, that number has jumped to nearly 37 attempts per game.

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That shift has changed everything. Modern offenses are designed to generate threes. Knueppel’s 8.0 attempts per game are not just a reflection of his talent, but also of a system built to maximize perimeter shooting.

Curry created that system. Knueppel is thriving inside it. Because of that, breaking Curry’s rookie numbers does not mean he is on the same long-term trajectory. It simply means he is playing in a different era.

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Right now, Knueppel is still operating with an element of surprise. That will not last. The NBA adjusts quickly, and there is already a recent example of what happens next. Keegan Murray set the rookie record with 206 threes in 2023 while shooting over 41%.

Within two seasons, his percentage dropped significantly as defenses adjusted to his shooting. That same defensive shift is coming for Knueppel. Teams will begin top-locking him, denying catch-and-shoot opportunities.

They will deploy box-and-one schemes, forcing the ball out of his hands. They will also blitz him in pick-and-rolls, testing his ability to create under pressure. This is where the real separation begins.

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Curry survived these adjustments because of elite ball-handling, off-dribble shooting and unmatched endurance. Knueppel has not proven that level of self-creation yet.

The Math That Makes This an Impossible Path

Even if Knueppel survives the defensive adjustments, the numbers still do not support the chase. Curry currently sits at 4,233 career three-pointers and is expected to push well beyond 4,500, with a realistic ceiling near 5,000.

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Knueppel, even after a historic rookie season, will likely finish around 280 made threes. That leaves over 4,200 additional threes needed to break the record.

Now comes the real problem. Assuming Knueppel plays 16 more healthy seasons, he would need to average roughly: 263 three-pointers per season for 16 straight years. That level of consistency does not exist in NBA history. Damian Lillard’s career high is 275. Trae Young’s best is 233. Devin Booker has never crossed 200 in a season.

Even Klay Thompson has only crossed 250 a few times in his entire career. Curry is the only player who has normalized that volume. And even he required a perfect combination of health, system and generational skill.

The biggest obstacle is not talent. It is time. To reach Curry’s record, Knueppel would need to stay healthy for nearly two decades while maintaining elite volume every season.

One injury-heavy year changes everything. A 30-game absence would force him to increase his yearly average to unrealistic levels just to stay on pace. Then comes aging.

As players enter their 30s, separation becomes harder. Shot creation declines. Efficiency dips under defensive pressure. Even Curry dealt with ankle injuries early and knee issues later in his career. That level of durability cannot be projected.

What Knueppel Actually Represents

None of this takes away from what Knueppel is doing. His rookie season is historic. He has already established himself as one of the best young shooters in the league and a foundational piece for Charlotte.

However, the correct lens matters. Knueppel is not chasing Curry. He is the product of the system Curry created. That distinction defines the entire conversation.

The idea of Knueppel breaking the all-time record is exciting. It is also unrealistic.

To do it, he would need:

Elite health for 15 to 20 years

Consistent 250+ three-point seasons

Evolution into a self-created shooter

Adaptation to defensive schemes built to stop him

That combination is not just rare. It is unprecedented. Stephen Curry’s record is not just about shooting. It is about sustained dominance across an entire era. Knueppel may define the next generation of shooters.

But breaking that record remains what it has always been. An impossible path.