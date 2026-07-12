“Can Put Up Prime Magic Johnson Numbers”: Knicks Superfan Makes Bold LeBron James Claim

As whispers of LeBron James nearing a deal continue to swirl, one celebrity NBA fan has jumped into the debate over his fit on any roster. The rap mogul’s deepest basketball allegiances reside firmly in the Big Apple, as one of the most visible and vocal New York Knicks superfans, the Queens native is still on an emotional rollercoaster as Jalen Brunson ended the Knicks’ 53-year championship drought.

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Known primarily for his unwavering loyalty to New York teams, the Knicks chief among them, Ja Rule took his passion for basketball to SiriusXM NBA Radio, where he ignited social media with an astonishing projection about LeBron’s statistical ceiling. It was, as these collisions of hip-hop and basketball culture tend to be, an explosive take. The viral debate unfolded during Justin Termine and Eddie A. Johnson’s Summer League show, where the multi-platinum musician paused to evaluate the longevity of the league’s all-time leading scorer.

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“LeBron James is in year, was it 21?” Ja Rule questioned the broadcasting duo.

“23,” the hosts quickly corrected, but left out the part that James is fully prepared to return for a historic 24th season.

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Without missing a beat, the rapper doubled down on his unprecedented expectation for the 41-year-old forward.

“At 41, he can put up prime Magic Johnson numbers,” Ja proclaimed. “Let me say that again. At 41, LeBron James can put up prime Magic Johnson numbers as a facilitator.”

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Those “prime Magic Johnson numbers” are no casual benchmark: during his Showtime Lakers peak, Magic routinely averaged double-digit assists, topping out at 989 assists in the 1990-91 season alone. Suggesting that a player who just finished his 23rd NBA season can mirror the production of one of the greatest point guards in basketball history is an incredibly massive declaration.

It can’t be discounted that Magic ended his NBA career early in 1991, at the age of 36, after revealing his HIV diagnosis, and he was able to return to the court multiple times to prove he had a few seasons left in him.

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His comments come when some claim an aging LeBron held the Lakers back. James has transitioned heavily into a primary floor general role later in his career, even capturing an NBA assist title after averaging 10.9 assists in the 2019-2020 season on the way to his fourth chip.

After Bron has adjusted his game to his age, Ja Rule feels he’s matching Magic’s pure distribution efficiency at age 41 and defying every established law of athletic regression.

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Given that Ja Rule’s loyalties aren’t extensively with King James, it’s a tall comparison.

From calling himself the LeBron James of rap music to comparing Drake’s feuds to Bronny fighting for validation in the NBA, Ja Rule is full of those comparisons.

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That undying loyalty culminated in him dropping a follow-up to his New York anthem. He dropped a new rap tribute celebrating the title run on social media. Although fans preferred his original 2004 track, his love for the Knicks was obvious.

And now he might potentially see one of the Knicks’ biggest rivals return to the East. If rumors are to be believed, LeBron James may have finalized a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers for a third stint.

Despite the critical divide over his latest musical release, the hip-hop pioneer’s status as a superfan in basketball culture remains entirely undisputed. He’s one of those excited for LeBron James’ return for a 24th season, and he’s ensuring others share his hype, too.