“Can’t Agree With (Donald) Trump”: 118 NBA Players Share Mixed Feelings on White House Visit

This is the sixth year of Donald Trump’s presidency, and a long-standing sports tradition has quietly gone missing. Not a single NBA champion has made the customary White House visit during his time in office. Interestingly enough, from late February to early April, The Athletic took the pulse of NBA locker rooms across North America. One question stood out above the rest—what would players do if the White House came calling?

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Now, the White House’s question fascinatingly split the room. Among 118 NBA players who answered, 53.4% or 63 names were open to the visit. Meanwhile, 46.6%, or 55 players, firmly leaned the other way. However, 18 more players chose silence and declined to respond. As a result, while the league edges toward a slight yes, hesitation and divide still linger in the background.

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The players who desire a visit want to do it for the honor, irrespective of who is in office. “I still think it’s a privilege and honor to go to the White House and meet the leader of the country,” one of the players said. Meanwhile, another one said, “I don’t get into politics. Hell yeah, I’m going. You don’t get to step foot in the White House too many times.”

Now, players who stated they didn’t want to visit the White House also shared their reasons. “I personally wouldn’t (visit). I can’t agree with Trump; I don’t like what he does in office,” one of them said. They added, “I don’t think it’s conducive to the whole of America. So I don’t think I’d visit.” So, the NBA stars who declined directly mentioned President Trump, while others pointed to the ongoing political turbulence across the United States as a key reason behind their stance.

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Imago Credits: IMAGO

For close to 60 years, an NBA title came with one last stop, the White House celebration. However, that tradition has started to lose its shine. In recent seasons, several champions have stepped away from the invite. The shift showed up early this year, too, as the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled back in March.

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The OKC Thunder declined to meet with Donald Trump

It should have been a milestone moment for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Their first-ever White House invite was finally on the table. Yet, they chose to walk away. During their March trip to Washington, the team quietly skipped the tradition, a spokesperson confirmed.

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“We have been in touch with the White House, and we are appreciative and grateful for the communication we have had, but the timing just didn’t work out,” the spokesperson said, per The Athletic.

Well, the explanation sounded simple: timing got in the way. The Thunder had been navigating a packed five-game road stretch across Orlando, Brooklyn, Washington, Philadelphia, and Boston between March 17 and 25. With a quick turnaround before facing the Philadelphia 76ers, the schedule felt too tight. As a result, the meeting with President Trump never quite fit.

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The silence around the White House now speaks louder than any celebration. Tradition once felt automatic, but the league now stands divided and cautious. While some players still value the honor, others remain unconvinced amid the political climate with Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s decision only reinforced that shift.