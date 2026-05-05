“Can’t Even Write That Script in Hollywood”: LeBron James on Bronny Stepping Up Without Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic

LeBron James has everything an NBA player aspires to achieve. The rings, the records, and a legacy etched on the very walls of time. Yet, the highlight of the 2026 playoffs for him has been sharing minutes with his son, Bronny. At 41, Bron led the Los Angeles Lakers through the first round of the postseason. And James Jr., like his trusted knight, held the reins in Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic’s absence.

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“Yeah, that’s one of the things that I came into this season. Obviously, last year was challenging for everybody, and he was learning his ways on being a professional, whatever the case may be, his rookie year,” LeBron James shared on Mind The Game. “But he’s made so many strides in his second year, and it resulted in him taking the moment. Obviously without AR, without Luka, he was next man up. He was one of the guys that had to step up in his absence.”

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In Game 3, LeBron and Bronny James caught fire, stringing together 10 straight points with matching 3s, layups, and a perfectly timed lob that turned into a mini takeover. That moment lingered, but it also sat inside something bigger. Back on April 18, 2026, in Game 1 vs the Houston Rockets, they became the NBA’s first father-son playoff duo. Then came history again, a reverse layup connection, the league’s first-ever father-son scoring play in the postseason.

“Something that I’ve learned at my elder stage and being 41 years old is to appreciate the small wins in the moment, and that was one of the moments where I kind of always been locked in,” the Akron Hammer added. For a brief stretch, everything slowed. The lob, the three, the back-and-forth rhythm—it all blurred into something deeper. LeBron shifted his focus from pure competition and fully soaked in the moment. As a father, as a teammate, as part of a family watching it unfold, the moment carried a rare, personal weight that went far beyond basketball.

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“I think I mentioned at one point, my mom being at the game and her being able to watch her son and grandson in a postseason game at the same time. At the same time, my wife was there, his sister was there,” LeBron James shared. “I think Bryce was back home from college. He was at the playoff. It was like you can’t even write that script in Hollywood better than what’s going on. So, just being super appreciative of it.”

Imago Oct 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) and son Bronny James watch from the bench in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Coming off a tough debut season, Bronny James emerged as a surprise impact player for the Los Angeles Lakers. Especially with Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic sidelined with injuries, JJ Redick turned toward his sophomore for help. And it’s safe to say that James Jr. delivered.

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He averaged 2.0 points, 1.0 assists, and 0.6 rebounds in 7.0 minutes in 5 games in the 2026 playoffs. Meanwhile, over the season, he featured in 42 NBA games, averaging 8.9 minutes, while also sharpening his edge in 14 G League outings with 15.6 points and 3.7 assists per game.

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LeBron James’ eldest’s journey to the league wasn’t easy. The Lakers picked him 55th in the 2024 NBA draft. Averaging 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in his debut season didn’t sit right with the critics. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old’s game looked calculated precisely because he was seemingly careful about his health. Remember, Bronny sustained a cardiac arrest in the summer of 2023.

Therefore, his progress in the NBA and putting in meaningful minutes for LA in the playoffs is a big deal to the James household. Especially for LeBron James, who created history sharing the floor with his son, is clearly proud of how far Bronny has come since his debut.

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Bronny James doesn’t listen to LeBron James

The James household is seemingly like any other home. For the kids, LeBron James is just…dad. And therefore, just like any average kid, Bronny too isn’t someone who always listens to his father. “Does Bronny actually listen to you?” Steve Nash asked Bron.

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“No. Does any kid listen to their parent at that point? No. He’s 21 years old. He’s a great kid. I don’t even try to. I don’t give him too much. Listen, I try to lead by example,” LeBron said. “When my voice is needed, I feel like he’ll reach out, and he wants it. Other than that, I just hope that I’m doing my part, doing my part by leading by example, leading by my voice, and he takes what he wants.”

So, legacy met real life, and it hit differently. LeBron James kept leading; he also paused to value something deeper. Bronny answered the moment when the team needed him, and that growth mattered. Meanwhile, the family soaked it all in together. And yet, away from the spotlight, nothing changed. He remained dad first, trusting time, space, and example to do the work.