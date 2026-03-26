“Can’t Keep Taking 29–30 Shots”: NBA Legend Voices Luka Doncic Concern That’s Affecting LeBron James, Austin Reaves

A player’s game has two sides. One that profits his stats and records. The other one that supports his teammates and the team. Lately, Luka Doncic is adding to his records as well as the Los Angeles Lakers’ records. However, when it comes to his teammates, precisely LeBron James and Austin Reaves, the Slovenian Sensation might be lagging.

Recently, NBA legend Eddie Johnson shared a few words about this on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “Luka can’t keep taking 29–30 shots on a team with good offensive players. I think Luka, because he’s been so hot lately, and he’s a young player still, really, he truly is,” Johnson said. “He thinks a shot with two dudes hanging on you is a shot that he can make when you’ve got somebody wide open next to you.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In simple words, Johnson is implying that Luka Doncic is falling into a scorer’s trap. Letting his recent hot streak and confidence push him toward forcing difficult, contested shots instead of making smarter, team-oriented decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite having capable offensive teammates like James and Reaves, Doncic acts as if he can consistently convert low-percentage shots instead of trusting the offense and passing to open players. In essence, Johnson is questioning Luka’s shot selection and suggesting he needs to balance his scoring instincts with better playmaking awareness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s take the Lakers‘ 113-110 loss against the Detroit Pistons on March 23. Luka Doncic fired 29 shots, hit 11, and still piled up 32 points. However, many came from tough step-backs and deep threes with two defenders glued to him. Meanwhile, Deandre Ayton kept slipping free on rolls, and LeBron James found space in the midrange that went ignored. The offense had cleaner options, yet Doncic kept choosing the hardest path.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the last 10 games, Doncic averages 25.7 FGA and launches 10.8 threes at 40%, including 37% on heavily contested looks. In contrast, Ayton converts 65% inside, while Austin Reaves hits 52% on catch-and-shoot chances. Still, Doncic holds a 37.8% usage rate, even as Reaves recently delivered a sharp 26-point outing against Orlando.

Now, why did Eddie Johnson make such a comment about Luka?

ADVERTISEMENT

Luka Doncic’s habit mirrors challenges for LeBron James and Austin Reaves

Luka Doncic, now in purple and gold, is running the show at full throttle. He averages 22.8-22.9 FGA and leads the league with a 37.8% usage rate. Recently, that number has climbed to 25.7 shots, often touching 29–31 attempts. For instance, he dropped 32 points on 11/29 vs. Detroit, 12/30 vs. Orlando, and exploded for 60 on 18/30 vs. Miami. However, with 10.8 threes per game at 37%, he keeps leaning into deep and midrange looks. Even when Deandre Ayton thrives inside, and LeBron James waits in rhythm.

Meanwhile, LeBron James operates differently, taking 15.5 shots across 52 games while shooting 51.3%, even at 41 with over 31,350 attempts logged. That contrast stands out. Austin Reaves adds another layer, scoring 26 on 10/20 vs. Orlando, yet Doncic’s 30+ shot nights shrink his window despite open chances. As a result, the offense flows through one dominant force, often at the cost of easier, more efficient scoring routes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is where the line gets drawn for Luka Doncic. His brilliance is undeniable, yet the balance feels off. While the Los Angeles Lakers benefit from his firepower, the offense loses rhythm when easier options go unseen. Therefore, the challenge is clear. He must trust LeBron James and Austin Reaves more, or risk turning dominance into limitation for the team.