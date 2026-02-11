“Cancel the 2nd Half”: Fans Beg Mercy After Victor Wembanyama Creates History vs Lakers

Lakers fans look away. Without Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves, nobody expected the Purple and Gold to be blown away. But it was the San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama who torched the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night. The first-half performance against the Los Angeles Lakers decimated records that existed decades ago.

He had 25 points in just eight first-quarter minutes. Victor Wembanyama’s 25 points in the opening frame were the most by any Spurs player in a single period in the play-by-play era (since 1997-98), per ESPN.

Naturally, the Lakers fans don’t want to face the Spurs star again. At halftime, Wemby had 37 points, 8 rebounds, and 12-17 FG and 3-5 from beyond the arc. Even the die hard memeber of the Lakers Nation tweeted, “CANCEL THE 2ND HALF 😭😭😭.”

More reactions are echoing a similar sentiment.

He is also the first player in that era to score 25 points in under eight minutes. What’s more mind-boggling is that the run included a stretch of 17 straight points. Wembanayama was not just settling for jumpers, either; his aggressiveness forced the Lakers into constant foul trouble, leading to a 10-of-12 mark from the charity stripe before the break.

Victor Wembanyama matched the Lakers’ entire starters’ first-half scoring output by himself. Rui Hachimura 2, Jake LaRavia 10, Jaxson Hayes 9, Luke Kennard 9, and Kobe Bufkin 7 points, taking their total to 37 points. Without the trio of AR, Luka, and LeBron, there was an expectation that it would be a difficult night for the Lakers.

But it turned out to be too easy for Wemby as the Lakers fan didn’t want to watch the blowout loss.

Lakers Nation had no choice as Victor Wembanyama entered the record books

Before facing the Lakers, the 22-year-old French star had his 18th three-plus blocks game this season and 24th double-double, highlighting his dominance on both ends of the court. The Spurs have also won six out of their last eight games, with four consecutive wins before hitting the road to Los Angeles. And the hot form continued, that’s why the Purple and Gold fans were ready not see him again.

A fan tweeted, “We lowkey should’ve canceled the game 🤣.” The pain from watching the team’s failure to contain Victor Wembanayama also led to more sarcastic comments. Another netizen tagged the FBI and wanted them to stop this game. “@FBI can something be done here?” Overall, Wemby is averaging 23.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per contest with 50.7% shooting from the field.

The 22-year-old is still leading his team, while barely playing his full quota of minutes. The Spurs‘ cornerstone has suffered from some lower-body ailments, limiting him to under 30 minutes per game. Most recently, the former number one overall pick sat out two games to start the new year due to a bone bruise in his left knee. Since then, he’s been out of trouble. Now, he is being trouble for the opponents.

Some fans used their creativity and used a GIF of ‘Stop! Stop! He’s Already Dead!’ from the famous show The Simpsons. In this context, it means that the Lakers have received too much punishment, pain, insulting, etc and the game needs to be stopped. While another netizen hyped Victor Wembanyama’s performance and edited the famous picture of Wilt Chamberlain holding the paper with 100 on it.

Irony may have it, Wemby’s Chamberlain moment coincided with what the Lakers had in store for the fans. The franchise showed some Wilt Chamberlain highlights during the first quarter break, not knowing that Victor Wembanyama would create a history of his own.