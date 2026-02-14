“Cancel These Celebrity All-Star Games”: Calls Mount for $80M Basketball League to Replace Adam Silver’s Plan

The NBA’s All-Star weekend is yet again under scrutiny, and this time, it’s the Celebrity Game. What was originally conceived as a light-hearted, entertainment-driven showcase has now sparked debate about whether it still fits within a weekend meant to celebrate the best basketball talent in the world. Now, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver faces comparisons to a rival league.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Some fans circulated the idea of turning the celebrity game into a matchup between former pros. Immediately, comparisons were made to the BIG3, the 3v3 professional league worth $80 million co-founded by rapper Ice Cube, featuring former NBA stars competing for a $1 million prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

A viral post argued that the competitiveness seen in the usual celebrity exhibition makes the Sunday All-Star celebrations “look bad,” fueling calls for the NBA to lean into something more serious.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Celebrity Game has traditionally featured musicians, actors, influencers, and perhaps one or two former pros in a relaxed, entertainment-first format. The event isn’t meant to resemble playoff-level intensity, but for critics, the lack of structure and intensity, as well as gimmicks like an eight-point shot, are becoming increasingly noticeable, especially as the All-Star weekend already faces questions about the lack of effort.

Supporters of this change argue that former players facing off or a more structured mini-tournament featuring veterans would be both nostalgic and offer competition without sacrificing entertainment. BIG3 has already proven that there is still an audience for many retired NBA stars, and it could help reclaim Friday night with something more about basketball instead of spectacle.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Silver is already facing general scrutiny about All-Star weekend as a whole, including the lack of audience turnout, drop in competitiveness, and declining ratings. With debate continuing to intensify and tweaks all around, perhaps it’s time for a change with the Celebrity Game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans Call for BIG3-Style Overhaul as Celebrity Game Faces Backlash

Social media was divided after renewed criticism of the NBA’s Celebrity Game during All-Star weekend began being discussed online. Despite being meant as a light-hearted moment, many questioned whether it belonged on a weekend meant to showcase elite talent.

Imago Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media before game one between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

“The NBA needs to cancel these Celebrity All-Star games. The competitiveness these people are playing with tonight makes the Sunday stars look bad.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Others took aim at Adam Silver and league leadership. “The entire weekend fell off mehn. Adam Silver’s time is up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That reaction shifted the focus to Silver and the direction that the weekend showcase is headed. As the structure keeps getting tweaked, frustration looks to be boiling over, and the Commissioner is on the hot seat.

Some fans pushed back against the idea that the Celebrity Game lacks any basketball credibility. “Former NBA players have always been in it lol. And instead of former D1 guys, it was WNBA players or Harlem Globetrotters that were equally as unknown.”

This viewpoint highlights the idea that the showcase has always blended serious and casual talent, and that criticism might be overstating how different this year’s edition was.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a significant portion of the conversation centered on replacing the game altogether, and praised the BIG3 as a model.

“I don’t understand why they don’t just have former players play against each other like the BIG 3. I think fans would rather see Beasley, Lance, Allen, etc., over these D-list celebrities. The whole concept for the Celebrity Game should be thrown out for former players instead.”

By referencing retired pros, these fans argued that nostalgia and pride would create more compelling TV than influencer-driven pickup games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others called for a return to an even older concept. “Bring back the legends game, minimum age of 40. That would be exciting to see who still has it.”

From 1983-1993, the NBA had a Legends-only exhibition game with retired players, which was discontinued due to injury concerns, but bringing back the idea to invoke nostalgia and put on a show doesn’t sound too bad.