Candace Parker Makes Awkward Kevin Durant Blunder Live on Rockets vs. Spurs Broadcast as Fans Quickly Call Out WNBA Legend

Candace Parker found herself under fire while calling the Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs game. Everything was smooth until she made an on-air recollection involving Kevin Durant. It turned into an instant eyebrow-raiser, catching like wildfire on the internet.

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According to a fan’s X post, while calling the game sitting alongside Kevin Harlan, the WNBA legend referenced a college pick-and-roll involving Durant and former Texas Longhorns guard Daniel “Boobie” Gibson.

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There was just a minor problem with her reference.

The two never played together at Texas. Fans quickly seized on the timeline error, and their reactions were anything but forgiving.

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Parker has built a broadcasting career across major basketball events. In 2023, she became the first woman to serve as an in-game analyst for the NBA All-Star Game. A historic feat. But during Friday’s game, her apparent memory of Kevin Durant and Gibson sharing the floor in college became a blow-up on the internet.

The timeline makes the anecdote questionable.

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Gibson played two seasons at Texas before declaring for the 2006 NBA Draft, while Kevin Durant arrived in Austin for the 2006–07 season and played one year for the Longhorns.

Their college careers did not overlap, making the recalled pick-and-roll impossible as described.

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Following the blunder, viewers took to X to criticize Parker’s commentary. Five reactions captured the frustration.

Fans Call Out Candace Parker After Kevin Durant Mix-Up

One viewer offered a blunt verdict: “candace parker is awful lmfao”

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The reaction left little room for interpretation.

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Despite her accolades and experience on the hardwood, this fan use this particular incident to question Parker’s overall performance on the broadcast.

Another fan questioned her presence on the call, writing, “Why is Candace Parker there bro”

This wasn’t the first time fans dragged Candace Parker, critiquing her broadcasting career. Parker also faced backlash during the Nuggets-Timberwolves playoff series after joking, “McDaniels don’t want smoke with Jokic,” referencing Jokic’s brothers.

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A third fan brought a more personal edge to the backlash: “candace parker i still dont fw you. i ain’t forget”

That response suggested the Kevin Durant story was landing amid existing frustration with Parker. Rather than being judged in isolation. Her recent commentary about WNBA players has also attracted criticism from sections of the basketball audience.

Yes, she also has a history of mean comments on WNBA players.

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Another post focused directly on the broadcast pairing: “Why are we wasting Kevin Harlan with Candace Parker????”

The question reflected dissatisfaction with the analyst role alongside Harlan, although a single on-air mistake alone does not establish whether the overall pairing is effective or ineffective.

The final reaction was shorter but carried the same exasperation: “Oh lord Candace Parker on the call…”

Together, the posts showed how quickly an inaccurate basketball anecdote can become a wider debate about an analyst’s credibility. Parker’s portfolio includes historic broadcasting milestones.