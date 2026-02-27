“Can’t Defend”: LeBron James’ Best Friend Blasts Luka Doncic’s Lakers During Suns Battle

Jan 30, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Jan 30, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The honeymoon period for the Los Angeles Lakers’ new-look Big 3 hit a significant speed bump on Thursday night. As the Lakers struggled to contain a shorthanded Phoenix Suns squad without notorious Lebron provocateur, Dillon Brooks, James and Lakers’ biggest fan took to social media to deliver a blistering critique of the team’s defensive identity.

Shannon Sharpe, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and one of LeBron James’ most vocal supporters, was briefly providing live commentary on the Suns vs Lakers clash. On the way to tying the third quarter at 80, the Lakers offensive firepower of Luka Doncic and James wasn’t impressing Shay. In fact, Sharpe argued that the team’s inability to stop the ball has made them a liability in the Western Conference.

“Lakers can’t defend a 3 or make 1. Just a bad defensive tm. Every1 gets beat off the dribble and tm gets compromised the rest of the possession 🙄🙄🙄” Sharpe posted to his 3 million followers on X during the heat of the action. His frustration centered on the team’s perimeter containment, which has been a recurring theme throughout the 2025-26 season.

Sharpe’s ire even extended to JJ Redick’s rotations, specifically targeting defensive specialist Jarred Vanderbilt. “Please get Vando out of the gm and keep him on the bench. FCKKKKK,” he wrote, suggesting that even the team’s designated stoppers were failing to stay in front of their assignments.

He did get what he wanted. Vando hasn’t gone beyond six minutes so far after being zero on every statistical front.

The Lakers kept the competition close for three quarters. But old habits of letting the final quarter getting away kicked in. The Suns leapt took a 10-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter (96-86).

Shannon Sharpe’s vocalized LakeShow’s sentiments

The Lakers entered Thursday’s matchup in Phoenix looking to snap a two-game skid, following a heartbreaking one-point loss to Orlando and a blowout at the hands of Boston. While Luka Doncic remains one the leading scorers of the league at 32.5 points per game, the defensive metrics tell a far darker story.

The irony of Sharpe’s “bench Vando” demand lies in the fact that Jarred Vanderbilt was originally reinserted into the rotation to be the “antidote” for the Lakers’ perimeter struggles. Earlier this season, Vanderbilt was credited with a dominant defensive performance in a win over the Suns, where coach JJ Redick praised his ability to slow down opponents. However, during Thursday’s rematch, that disruptive energy was non-existent.

The Lakers’ defensive woes are exacerbated by the heavy load carried by 41-year-old LeBron James and scoring leader Luka Doncic. Bron has had 13 points in 30 minutes and Luka has gone up to 35 so far. Austin Reaves is pulling through with 33 points and even Deandre Ayton is at 23. They’ve collectively managed to bring the lead within 4 points.

With the Lakers (34-23) now inching closer to play-in status, Sharpe’s commentary reflects a growing impatience among the team’s biggest fans.