“Can’t Even Imagine Our Wedding Day”: Tyrese Haliburton’s Girlfriend Breaks Silence After Close Friend Suddenly Dies at Bachelorette Trip

While the Pacers star was counting down the days to Tyrese Haliburton’s wedding on August 1, 2026, and his impending return from a ruptured Achilles, he and his fiancée, Jade Jones, suffered a profound grief. The couple lost one of their closest friends who had been there since their romance began in college, just months before their wedding. Jones’ longtime friend, 26-year-old Makenzi “Kenzi” Kern, unexpectedly passed away during a bachelorette getaway in St. Barts on June 8. Jones has since broken her silence with a deeply emotional tribute to her friend on Instagram.

The All-Star guard’s fiancée shared her entire, unbroken thoughts about her grief and the looming absence that will define her wedding day.

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“Everyone knows how Kenzi and my story started,” Jones shared alongside a collection of photos honoring their years together. “I never knew our hilarious hair pulling fight would’ve turned into a friendship that has changed my life forever. Kenzi was the funniest, goofiest person I’ve ever met. She was always making me belly laugh. She had such a gift of bringing happiness to every room she was in.”

According to her obituary, Kern passed away from health complications. Her family and law enforcement refuted any speculation about foul play, drugs or alcohol. The tragedy cuts deeper as they revealed she passed away only two days after her 26th birthday on June 6, which she celebrated with her friends in St Barts.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade (@jadeeejones) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Kern was obviously a big part of Haliburton and Jones’ love story as a friend from their days at Iowa State. She was a cheerleader with Jones while Hali played for the Cyclones. It added to her friends’ heartbreak of celebrating her marriage without her closest confidante standing by her side.

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“She loved and supported Tyrese and me through every chapter,” she wrote. “She was our biggest cheerleader and showed up for me in every big moment in my life. I can’t even imagine our wedding day without her there celebrating with us. The day will not be the same without her, but I know she will show us she is there somehow. She has been there for all of our moments since the day I met Tyrese.”

“I am forever grateful that I got to love someone as truly special as Kenzi, and to have been loved back by her. Kenz was truly a light in this world, and that light will continue to shine in everyone who was lucky enough to know her. I love you forever until the end of time Kenzi,” Jones added.

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“You are truly so beautiful inside and out & a once-in-a-lifetime kind of friend. Thank you for always showing up for me, for making me laugh until I cry, and for being such an unforgettable part of my life. I’ll always miss you but I know you’ll be with me, wherever I go. ‘See ya’.”

Striking a chord across the NBA community, Jones detailed a friendship that grew from unlikely beginnings into an essential part of her and Haliburton’s lives.

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Tyrese Haliburton, Caitlin Clark and more console Jade Jones

Makenzi Kern was described as the kind of friend you make for life.

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“During her time at ISU, she deepened her friendships there that she maintained way beyond her days at ISU,” her family said in her obituary.

That impact was palpable under Jones’ post.

Tyrese Haliburton himself left a simple yet heartfelt message of support for his fiancée, commenting, “I love you.”

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Former Philadelphia 76ers forward and Haliburton’s teammate from Iowa State, Georges Niang, left a solitary “❤️” emoji.

The daughter of Bucks owner, Wes Edens, Mallory Edens, sent her condolences, writing, “i’m so sorry ❤️ sending my love.”

Even Karl-Anthony Towns’ fiancée, Jordyn Woods, took a break from celebrating the Knicks’ championship to offer her support, replying, “Sending you so much love 🤍.”

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The tragedy also drew significant reactions from WNBA stars who share close ties with the couple. Indiana Fever superstar, Caitlin Clark, left a comforting note, “love you always 💛💛💛💛,” which was quickly echoed by her Fever teammate Lexie Hull, who simply dropped a row of supportive emojis: “💛💛💛💛.”

As Kern and Jones had previously spent years as tight-knit teammates on the Iowa State University cheerleading squad before continuing their lifelong bond, several of their close friends also spoke about their memories with Kern.