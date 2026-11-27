LeBron James is no longer dominating defenders with the same explosive first step that made him one of the NBA’s most dangerous players for two decades. At 41, the Philadelphia 76ers star has adjusted his game, finding different ways to impact the offense without constantly having the ball in his hands.

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Former NBA guard Jeff Teague believes that evolution is becoming increasingly clear. He bluntly pointed out that James can no longer consistently blow past defenders off the dribble, but praised how the four-time NBA champion has adapted by using his strength and timing to find opportunities around the basket.

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“What I like about Bron, he can’t get by nobody anymore, but now he using the ability to cut. He can’t get by nobody no more, but he’s still strong,” Teague said on the Club 520 Podcast.

The observation comes after Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra praised James for embracing a complementary role in Philadelphia while retaining the ability to take over whenever necessary. The former Heat coach’s comments were particularly timely after James delivered a vintage triple-double against Miami.

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James is in his 24th NBA season, but his role with the 76ers looks different from the one he occupied during his years as the primary offensive engine in Cleveland, Miami, and Los Angeles.

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Rather than shouldering the scoring burden every night, James has allowed teammates such as Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Jaylen Brown to take on larger offensive responsibilities. His experience and playmaking remain valuable, particularly when Philadelphia needs someone to organize the offense and create opportunities for others.

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Teague’s observation about James’ cutting ability highlights another important part of that adjustment. Without relying as heavily on his ability to beat defenders off the dribble, James can use his size and strength to find openings when defenses focus on the ball. His movement away from the ball also gives Philadelphia another way to involve him without requiring him to initiate every possession.

The numbers reflect his reduced scoring role. Through 15 appearances this season, James is averaging 17.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.9 assists while shooting 48.5% from the field. He averaged 20.9 points last season with the Lakers and 24.4 points in 2024-25.

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However, the lower scoring average does not necessarily indicate that James has lost his ability to produce at a high level. Instead, he has become more selective about when to take over, using his basketball IQ and passing to keep the entire offense involved.

Spoelstra offered a similar assessment before Miami faced Philadelphia on November 25. Having coached James during their four seasons together with the Heat, the veteran coach understands better than most how the forward approaches the game.

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“Father Time always wins. But right now, he’s giving Father Time hell,” Spoelstra said, praising James’ longevity, conditioning, and dedication to maintaining his body.

The Heat coach also recognized how James has embraced a different role with the 76ers. Spoelstra explained that the veteran has allowed his teammates to remain comfortable playing their usual games, rather than demanding that the offense revolve around him.

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Still, Spoelstra made it clear that James can turn up the intensity whenever the situation calls for it. His basketball intelligence remains one of his greatest strengths, something the coach remembered from their battles during the 2020 NBA Finals.

Spoelstra recalled how James would make adjustments to Miami’s defensive changes, even recognizing the adjustments the coach was pretending to make.

“LeBron was making adjustments to my adjustments and to my fake adjustments to the adjustments,” he said.

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James provided another reminder of that ability against Miami. With Embiid unavailable because of illness and Brown leaving the game at halftime with hamstring tightness, the 76ers needed more from their veteran forward.

He responded with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists, shooting 9-of-15 from the field and 4-of-6 from three-point range. His performance helped Philadelphia secure a 111-104 victory, ending Miami’s seven-game winning streak.

The triple-double was James’ first in a 76ers uniform and his 126th career triple-double. He also scored 14 consecutive points in the second quarter, showing that he can still take over stretches of a game when his team needs him.

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Teague’s comments may sound harsh when taken out of context, but his larger point is about adaptation. James might not have the same ability to blow past defenders that he once possessed, but he continues to find ways to influence winning basketball. At this stage of his career, knowing when and how to use his remaining strengths has become just as important as the physical gifts that made him a superstar.