“Can’t Go Out There and Get Murdered”: Draymond Green Gets Brutally Honest on Warriors Loss to Thunder

Steve Kerr’s Golden State Warriors slumped to a 97-104 loss last night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Playing away from home, the Warriors started slow in the first half but bounced back in the 3rd quarter. However, a closely contested last quarter saw the hosts chalk out a narrow win despite veteran Draymond Green doing his best to contain the threat of reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Warriors are 1-2 in their last three against the LA Clippers, Houston Rockets, and OKC. Green has been involved in all three, with tough assignments in each encounter. He was tasked with containing Kawhi Leonard vs the Clippers, Kevin Durant vs the Rockets, and Gilgeous-Alexander in last night’s loss.

Responsibilities have indeed piled on Green since Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry have been sidelined. And while Green has been rather frustrated, taking to yelling at his teammates on the bench at times, the 36-year-old veteran is still enjoying this challenge and has no grudges.

“To draw those responsibilities at this point in my career is amazing, and it energizes me a lot because number one, my team needs me to have them that match,” Green told reporters.

“You know, a part of the reason is we don’t have help so much, you know? And so then I have to take on that responsibility…and then also, I am a very prideful person. I just can’t go out there and get murdered, you know? I mean, basically, it’s going to happen when you’re playing against great players like that…it brings the best out of you when you’re guarding guys like that.”

Green has 30 points, nine rebounds, and 19 assists in the last three games. He also chipped in with four steals over this period, and coach Kerr is appreciative of his defensive effort.

“I think it excites him when we give him the task of, ‘You guard the best player,’” Kerr told the media following their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. “Give Draymond the toughest assignment and have a big guy behind him. It’s a good formula.”

“Multiple DPOYs. Multiple Defensive Teams. Multiple championships. He’s been the anchor to their championship defense for a decade. You don’t get many better looks than that as an offensive player. It was great. It was fun,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

Truly, the Warriors still possess the ability to go against any team, mainly because of Green, who has never been the one to stand out with shining stats. However, when the conversation is about his defensive tactics, well, nothing has changed even as years pass. Understandably, Kerr has no plans to introduce any major changes in Green’s role within the locker room and on the court.

But Green also has no plans of taking anything for granted. He knows that time flies quickly and nothing can be said for certain in the NBA.

“That’s a badge of honor. I’m 36 years old. Three games straight. That’s a badge of honor. I get excited as hell because it’s a challenge,” Green continued.

With that, he is also taking his responsibilities as the leader of the team quite seriously.

Draymond Green details Kristaps Porzingis integration into the Warriors

The Warriors are missing a host of stars in 2026, which places additional responsibility on Green’s shoulders. They, however, welcomed Kristaps Porzingis back to the fray on Saturday. Talking like a true leader, Green emphasized communication within the team to make the integration smooth.

“Most importantly communication… just trying to help him get in his spots that he likes the ball,” Green said. Besides that, the veteran did his own homework, too.

As Green admitted, he studied Porzingis’ films to understand his style of play and his comfort zones.

“Does he like shooting right? Does he like shooting left? A bunch of different things… offensively and defensively understand the things that we do,” he explained.

Green further emphasized Porzingis’ size as one crucial advantage, detailing how his length will help the team cover up after defensive mistakes and shrink gaps on the floor. He also noted that using Porzingis in late-game situations can open up more options offensively, particularly when Stephen Curry is on the court, which will draw extra defensive attention and create space elsewhere.