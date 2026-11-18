The Hornets almost found a way to stop red-hot Luka Doncic. From his perspective, the Buzz City did it, as he considered his 36-point outing a bad night. He was struggling to find his rhythm; frustration was getting the better of him, and the visitors had built a sizeable lead. Yet the Lakers still found a way back.

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It was largely because Quentin Grimes delivered a performance few could have anticipated. Doncic’s night, however, left him with something to address.

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“As you know, you guys didn’t have a good game,” Luka Doncic said, speaking after the Lakers’ 118–114 overtime win. He acknowledged that Los Angeles had not played well and credited the home crowd for helping the team through a difficult stretch.

“At the end of the day, we’re here to try to win the game, and that’s with it, you know. I wanna shout out to the fans, you know, they stayed. They believed in us, which was awesome to see, and they gave us that little push at the end to win this game.”

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The guard was more direct when discussing his own performance. When asked about his frustration:

“Yeah, I got to do a better job, staying locked into the game. You know, there was a lot of frustration. I can’t let this happen to me. And obviously, like I said about Q, you know, he’s being himself, and it was amazing to watch him perform like this.”

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That admission came after a night in which the Hornets repeatedly tested Luka Doncic’s patience.

Sion James and Royce O’Neale applied pressure, crowded him away from the ball, and made every possession uncomfortable. Doncic picked up three fouls in the first quarter and another in the second quarter.

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O’Neale pressured Luka Doncic in the backcourt, and the Lakers star was called for an offensive push-off. Doncic protested, but head coach JJ Redick took the technical foul while arguing the decision.

With four fouls before the break, Doncic had to manage his minutes and aggression. He eventually finished with five fouls, shooting 13-for-34 from the field and 5-for-16 from three-point range. Charlotte capitalized, opening up an 18-point advantage late in the third quarter as Los Angeles struggled to get back into the game.

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Quentin Grimes stepped up for the side.

The guard erupted for a career-high 47 points, making 16 of his 24 attempts and knocking down 10 of 14 shots from beyond the arc. That performance put him alongside Kobe Bryant as the only players in Lakers franchise history to make at least 10 threes in a game.

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His fourth-quarter surge was particularly important. Grimes scored 21 points in the period, including a stretch in which he poured in 14 consecutive points. Rather than force the issue himself, Luka Doncic increasingly trusted the hot hand.

With the Lakers trailing by three and only 1.7 seconds left in regulation, he found Grimes on the wing. The ensuing three-pointer tied the game at 111 and sent it to overtime.

In the extra period, despite carrying five fouls, he hit a clutch go-ahead fadeaway jumper, while Grimes helped close out the win with a crucial defensive play and two free throws.

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The result offers a useful reminder for Los Angeles.

Luka Doncic’s scoring remains central to the team’s success, but his ability to stay composed when defenses become physical will matter just as much in tighter games. Charlotte showed how quickly frustration can disrupt his rhythm.

Meanwhile, Grimes gave the Lakers another option with Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler not in action.

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At 13–2, Los Angeles has plenty to feel good about, but Doncic’s response is worth watching. The nine-game winning streak survived this scare. The challenge now is making sure opponents cannot repeatedly turn his frustration into an advantage.