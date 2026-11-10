“Can’t Love This More”: Lakers Rookie’s Mother Reacts to Luka Doncic’s Heartwarming Gesture After Son’s First NBA Points

Last night against the Atlanta Hawks, Luka Doncic took his leadership role a bit more seriously, making sure one Lakers rookie would never forget the game. From initiating chemistry to encouraging the rookies, he has all the boxes ticked. Not to forget his generational scoring spree. Last night, Luka made sure Cameron Carr had something more lasting to take home after his first bucket.

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The superstar’s kind act prompted an emotional reaction from the rookie’s mother. Doncic helped create the moment before ensuring Carr could keep a piece of it.

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In the first quarter, after forcing a steal in a defensive play that turned into a fast break, the Slovenian star pushed the ball up the floor and found Carr running to the basket. The rookie finished with a two-handed dunk, recording his first official NBA points.

The Lakers went on to beat the Hawks 124-114. But after the final buzzer, Luka Doncic had one more thing to take care of. Rather than immediately joining the post-game greetings, he went to the referee and secured the game ball for Carr.

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The gesture quickly made its way onto social media, where Carr’s mother, Tanya, reposted the clip and reacted on X with a heartwarming message.

“Can’t love this more!”

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It captured Luka’s thoughtfulness as a leader.

For Cameron Carr, the ball represents more than the first points on his NBA record.

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His route to the court had been interrupted almost as soon as his professional career began. The Lakers selected him with the 24th overall pick in the draft, but a right oblique strain suffered during the preseason delayed his start to the regular season. He missed the opening stretch while recovering and spent time working his way back with the Coachella Valley Lakers in the G League.

That setback made his eventual opportunity all the more important.

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Carr had already made his NBA debut against the Toronto Raptors, but it was hardly the introduction he would have wanted. He played only about a minute in garbage time before the Lakers’ reserve group surrendered an 11-2 run. With the lead suddenly under pressure, head coach JJ Redick brought the starters back into the game.

The Hawks game offered a different kind of first impression. Carr was able to contribute to a clean transition possession, with Luka Doncic recognising his run and delivering the pass. The dunk gave him his first NBA points, while the veteran’s actions after the game ensured the moment would not be reduced to a line in the box score.

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Luka Doncic’s gesture also carried a message about the way established players can welcome young teammates.

Tanya Carr’s reaction added a family perspective to a moment that Lakers fans were already celebrating. In her bio, she wrote,

“It’s likely you will find me in the studio dancing or watching the Lakers.” With her son in the purple & gold outfit, she’s never going to miss a beat. And last night was a treat.

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She also has a connection to professional basketball, having previously danced for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Married to former NBA player Chris Carr, she understands the demands that come with a career in the league.

Her pride was not simply about seeing her son score; it was also about watching a superstar recognise the importance of that first basket and make sure the rookie could commemorate it.

Now that Cameron Carr has made his first bucket, the promising rookie’s next step will be to find a spot in the rotation. The Lakers have a loaded team with great depth. So, an inability to find active minutes early in the season could end up being costly for the rookie.

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Take Dalton Knecht, for instance; the former first-round pick warmed the bench for two seasons. And the team traded him. So Carr has to find a way to grab JJ Redick’s attention.