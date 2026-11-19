A careless error with the game on the line. Now, the Celtics sit with back-to-back losses. And it was committed by the franchise cornerstone himself, Jayson Tatum. The late-game technical foul became one of the defining moments of a 105–101 defeat against the Denver Nuggets. Rather than challenge the officials’ decision, head coach Joe Mazzulla turned the focus toward his team.

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A mistake that they could have avoided.

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“I didn’t, no. I’ll go back and watch it. But, you know, we can’t put ourselves in that position, you know, to even give the refs an opportunity to interpret a certain type of way. So, you know, it’s just got to be better than that,” Mazzulla said when a reporter asked whether the officials had explained the technical foul. The Celtics coach did not dwell on the call or publicly question the officiating crew.

Instead, he pointed to the responsibility of his players to avoid creating situations that leave room for interpretation.

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In short, he held Jayson Tatum accountable for the blunder.

Jayson Tatum also accepted responsibility during his post-game media availability.

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The incident occurred with 6.4 seconds remaining and Boston trailing by three. Jamal Murray had just converted a midrange jumper to put Denver ahead 104–101. And the Celtics called a timeout to advance the ball and set up a potential game-tying shot.

Instead of handing the ball to baseline official Eric Dalen, who was standing nearby, Jayson Tatum bounced it toward Goble near half court. Ref John Goble was looking away, and the ball went behind him.

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Dalen immediately assessed Tatum a technical foul for throwing the ball at an official.

Murray converted the technical free throw, extending Denver’s advantage to four. That turned a one-possession deficit into a two-possession game. It ultimately closed the thin door that the Celtics had to steal the game.

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Jayson Tatum explained that he had mistaken referee John Goble’s attention toward the Boston bench for an indication that Goble was ready to receive the ball.

“You know, I should have just probably given the ball to the ref closest to me. Whatever, I thought that John was looking at our bench. You know, I should have just found and got closest to the ref, closest to me, just gave him the ball. So that’s on me,” he said after the game.

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When asked whether he had thrown the ball with frustration or intended to show the officials some attitude, Tatum clarified that he was not angry.

“No, I mean, I told Eric. I was like, I wasn’t mad. It wasn’t a foul on me. We just called a timeout. John called a timeout and pointed at our bench. I thought he was looking at this way. But, yeah. You know, they called a tech. So for me it’s just fine. The female ref that was there, or the other ref, and whoever was probably closest should have just given them the ball.”

The technical was costly, but Boston’s problems had started well before the final seconds. The Celtics surrendered a 17-point lead as Denver mounted its second-half comeback. Nikola Jokic finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, helping the Nuggets take control after a difficult start.

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Jayson Tatum scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds, although 20 of his points came before halftime. He also committed six turnovers, while Boston had to navigate the final 6:14 without Paul George after he fouled out.

The Celtics’ offensive struggles after the break made the late technical even more damaging.

Mazzulla and Tatum taking responsibility is a constructive response. But it does not erase the larger issue. Boston cannot afford to keep surrendering leads.

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The technical foul was one moment. The collapse that preceded it remains the bigger concern as the Celtics look to end their losing streak. With a 2-game losing streak, they face the Kings on Saturday.

A chance to bounce back.