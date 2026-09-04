“Cap!”: Ex-Clippers Star’s Brother Claims Kawhi Leonard Knew About $28M Aspiration Deal Despite Denial

Kawhi Leonard may have escaped the NBA’s harshest punishment, but the league’s findings have not escaped scrutiny. Amid the staggering penalties on the Clippers, Klaw walked away without a suspension. Now, a former Clippers player’s family member is openly challenging the idea that the superstar knew nothing about the controversial $28 million Aspiration deal at the center of the investigation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The skepticism came from Markieff Morris, whose twin brother, Marcus Morris Sr., spent four seasons alongside Leonard with the Clippers. Morris reposted an X post summarizing Shams Charania’s reporting on the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reporting included Shams’ explanation that league investigators found no evidence Leonard knew about the cap circumvention allegedly orchestrated around his business representative and uncle, Dennis Robertson.

Morris had a simple response.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cap! Too much money not to know! Ain’t that much basketball in the world! Lol.”

The blunt reaction puts a spotlight on the biggest unresolved question surrounding the NBA’s ruling: How could Kawhi Leonard remain unaware while millions of dollars flowed through endorsement arrangements involving his own business representative?

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversy traces back to the Clippers’ 2019 pursuit of Leonard. After leading the Raptors to an NBA championship, Klaw joined the Clippers and became the centerpiece of a franchise determined to build a title contender around him.



The team subsequently acquired Paul George in a blockbuster trade that cost them a massive collection of draft assets.

Years later, the NBA’s investigation produced a far different kind of fallout.

ADVERTISEMENT

The league concluded that the Clippers had improperly facilitated off-court endorsement arrangements connected to Robertson.



According to Charania, four companies were involved, with tens of millions of dollars eventually reaching Kawhi Leonard through deals that allegedly required little to no promotional activity from him during the pandemic-era period.

The most prominent arrangement involved Aspiration, a financial company that later went bankrupt. Reports placed the value of the disputed deal at approximately $28 million, despite Leonard allegedly having no meaningful obligations such as appearances, advertisements, or other promotional work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet the NBA’s findings drew a sharp distinction between Leonard and the people operating around him.

The league determined that Leonard had given Robertson significant control over his business affairs and found no evidence that Leonard knew about the salary-cap circumvention.



As a result, the 2x NBA Champ received a $700,000 restitution payment rather than a suspension. Meanwhile, Robertson received a five-year ban from NBA-related business.

ADVERTISEMENT

That outcome explains why Morris’ reaction has resonated.

While the NBA considered Leonard sufficiently removed from the scheme to avoid the most serious penalties, Morris questioned whether the sheer size of the money involved made that lack of knowledge believable.



His criticism does not change the league’s finding. But it highlights the skepticism.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst also underscored the unusual financial outcome, calling Leonard “an unmitigated winner in this” and arguing that he collected tens of millions through endorsement arrangements the NBA deemed impermissible while receiving only a $700,000 penalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The punishment has therefore created a remarkable contrast. The Clippers must absorb a $30 million fine and lose five consecutive first-round picks from 2029 through 2033.



And owner Steve Ballmer received a one-year suspension. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard retains his contract and remains free to continue his career without a suspension.

Robertson’s ban further reinforces the divide. The person Leonard trusted with his business affairs has been removed from NBA business, while Leonard himself can move forward.

That is precisely what makes Morris’ “Cap!” accusation so pointed. The league has closed its investigation with a specific conclusion about Leonard’s knowledge. But individual players and observers can still question whether that conclusion tells the whole story.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, the officials’ finding remains clear. Kawhi Leonard did not face a suspension and was not found to have knowingly participated in the cap circumvention.



But as the Clippers begin paying the enormous price of the scandal, the debate over how much Leonard knew may continue long after the league has closed the case.