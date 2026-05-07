What Is Caris LeVert’s Net Worth in 2026 – Salary with Detroit Pistons and Career Earnings

What does Caris LeVert’s net worth really say about his journey? Not flashy headlines or overnight fame, but something far more interesting. From grinding through injuries in college to quietly stacking consistent NBA paychecks, Caris LeVert has built his story the hard way. And the numbers? They only tell half of it. Stick around, because once you see how it all adds up, you might look at his career very differently.

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What is Caris LeVert’s Net Worth?

Caris LeVert’s net worth is estimated to be around $91.8 million as of recent years. This is the total value of everything he has earned from basketball contracts, bonuses, and endorsements over his career. A big chunk of his wealth comes from his NBA salary. After being drafted in 2016, LeVert steadily built his earnings through contracts with teams like the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers. In 2020, he signed a multi-year deal worth over $50 million, which significantly boosted his financial standing.

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In addition to his salary, LeVert earns money through brand partnerships and sponsorships, although these are not as publicly detailed as his NBA contracts. Like many professional athletes, he may also invest part of his income, adding to his overall net worth.

What makes his financial journey interesting is how it reflects steady growth rather than overnight success. He worked his way up, proving his value season after season, and his earnings followed.

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Caris LeVert’s Contract Breakdown

Caris LeVert is currently on a 2-year, $28.9 million contract, earning roughly $14–15 million per season. In simple terms, he’s a well-paid, reliable role player rather than a max-contract star.

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Looking back, he earned about $16 million annually from 2023 to 2025 with Cleveland, before signing his current deal. Over a five-year span, his salary has stayed fairly consistent, showing steady value in the league.

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Looking ahead, once he hits free agency in 2027, LeVert could secure another deal in the $12–18 million range, depending on performance.

Caris LeVert’s Salary

Caris LeVert is currently earning around $14.1 million for the 2025–26 NBA season. That’s his yearly paycheck for playing in the league, placing him in the category of a solid, well-paid contributor rather than a top-tier superstar.

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His salary has stayed fairly consistent over the years, reflecting his value as a dependable scorer and versatile guard. During his previous stint with Cleveland, he was earning close to $16 million per season before signing his current deal.

As for bonuses, most of LeVert’s contract is fully guaranteed, meaning he earns his salary regardless of performance. Any additional bonuses (if included) are typically tied to team success or playoff appearances, though specific bonus details are not widely disclosed.

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Team Year Salary Bonuses Detroit Pistons 2025-26 $14,104,000 – Detroit Pistons 2026-27 $14,809,200 –

Caris LeVert’s Career Earnings

Caris LeVert has quietly built a strong financial career, earning over $105 million (USD) in NBA salary so far, and he’s not done yet. By the end of his current contract, that number is expected to climb past $120 million.

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He started small, like most players. Back in 2016, LeVert earned just over $1.5 million in his rookie season. Over his first few years with Brooklyn, his salary stayed modest, totaling roughly $7 million across four seasons.

Everything changed in 2020. That’s when he signed a 3-year, $52.5 million extension, a deal that pushed him into a completely different pay bracket. From there, he consistently earned between $15–18 million per season, proving his value as a reliable scorer and team player.

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Fast forward to now, and his steady contracts have added up in a big way. With another $28+ million still coming from his current deal, LeVert’s career earnings continue to rise.

Caris LeVert’s College and Professional Career

Caris LeVert built his basketball foundation at the University of Michigan, where he played four seasons. He gradually developed from a bench player into a key contributor, finishing with averages of 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. What stands out is his all-around impact: he helped Michigan reach the NCAA Championship game in 2013 and the Elite Eight in 2014, proving his value on the biggest stages.

His senior year showed his full potential. Despite injuries, he averaged 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, even recording a rare triple-double, a milestone achieved by only a few players in Michigan history.

LeVert carried that steady growth into the NBA after being selected 20th overall in the 2016 Draft. Starting with the Brooklyn Nets, he evolved into a reliable scorer and playmaker, later playing for teams such as the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Over the years, he has averaged 13+ points per game, showing consistency and versatility. While he may not have major individual awards yet, his ability to adapt, contribute across teams, and deliver clutch performances defines his professional journey.

Caris LeVert’s Brand Endorsements

Caris LeVert may not be among the most heavily marketed NBA stars, but he has still built a select and credible endorsement portfolio, mainly in the basketball footwear space.

One of his most notable partnerships came in 2020, when he signed with Jordan Brand, joining an elite group of athletes associated with Michael Jordan’s legacy. This deal marked a big step in his off-court profile, aligning him with one of the most iconic brands in sports.

More recently, LeVert has also been linked with ANTA, a growing name in global basketball endorsements. This move reflects his expanding reach and appeal beyond the NBA, especially in international markets.

While his endorsement list isn’t as long as that of superstar players, it reflects a quality-over-quantity approach, with brands that value performance and credibility.

Brands Year Jordan Brand 2020 Anta 2025

Caris LeVert’s House and Cars

Caris LeVert keeps his lifestyle relatively low-key compared to many NBA stars, and that reflects in what’s publicly known about his assets. There is no confirmed public record of a specific luxury car collection linked to LeVert. Unlike some high-profile players who showcase exotic vehicles, he has largely kept his personal purchases private.

The same goes for real estate. As of now, there are no widely reported details about luxury homes or other properties he owns. Most available information suggests that he hasn’t publicly revealed any major real estate investments or high-end estates.

That said, given his career earnings exceeding $100 million, it’s very likely he owns comfortable, high-value assets privately. However, LeVert seems to prefer keeping his off-court life out of the spotlight. While many athletes flaunt their cars and mansions, LeVert’s story is different, more private, less flashy, and focused on the game rather than the lifestyle headlines.