Carmelo Anthony Explicitly Calls Out Knicks Owner’s Plot for Hindering LeBron James’ Dream Move

If a generational icon like LeBron James sets his sights on raising a championship banner—not in the capacity of a player this time, but an owner—shouldn’t the league be rolling out the red carpet? Fans of King James would know of his desire to own a team in Las Vegas. Something he openly declared in June 2022. A future Hall of Famer leading a brand-new franchise as its face? That’s a cultural and financial slam dunk waiting to happen. But according to reports, there’s one major obstacle—New York Knicks owner James Dolan. But why stand in the way of something carrying the potential of being an iconic move? Well, Carmelo Anthony seems to know the reason and he is not hesitating to call Dolan out.

The Knicks owner’s resistance to expansion isn’t exactly a secret. Whether it’s inside boardrooms or whispered among league circles, his stance has raised more than a few eyebrows. So, what’s really fueling his resistance? That question recently took center stage during an episode of Carmelo Anthony’s 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast, where recent buzz around league expansion came up.

The conversation started around Dolan’s widely reported opposition to the expansion. However, the discussion didn’t stop there, especially when former Knicks guard Lance Stephenson joined in. “They need more spots… Vegas would be a great spot… So they should definitely come here,” he said, clearly disagreeing with the anti-expansion sentiment. But it was Carmelo Anthony’s insight that peeled back the layers on why owners might be so reluctant to greenlight new franchises.

“So now you’re talking about how much money this league is bringing. So that’s a TV rights, TV deals. It’s a lot of brag going around right now. So to split that pie into 32 as opposed to 30…” Melo explained, highlighting the financial tension behind the scenes.

USA Today via Reuters February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Carmelo Anthony is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Adding weight to Carmelo Anthony’s point, let’s not forget that NBA insider Bill Simmons noted that Dolan has indeed been a central figure in the opposition. The concern? Expanding the league means splitting the media revenue pie even thinner—something Dolan reportedly wants no part of. In other words, it’s not about basketball; it’s about dollars. Still, there might be light at the end of the tunnel. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver hasn’t closed the door.

Adam Silver’s stand on the expansion of the league

About two weeks ago, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, in a press meet, addressed a room full of reporters and left fans buzzing—but maybe not for the reasons you’d expect. In a moment of clarity amid all the speculation, he said, “Despite I think some of the reports I’ve read, there was no sense in the room that people were taking sides. You know, I think that, and there was no straw poll. There was no request that people indicate pro or con in terms of expansion.” His words painted a picture that contradicted the whispers making the rounds.

Instead of a vote or any formal declarations, Silver described something else entirely—a unified decision to proceed with caution. As he explained, there “was a consensus quickly formed that the league office should do the work and work with these particular committees and the board and present that analysis.” So while expansion isn’t off the table, it’s certainly not a done deal either.

Silver’s message was clear: the league isn’t rushing into anything. Sure, expansion might mean more revenue now, but what about five or ten years down the line? Could it stretch the talent pool too thin or shake up the existing balance? At the recent Board of Governors meeting in Las Vegas, he confirmed that the owners have nudged the league into serious research mode. But if Carmelo Anthony’s opinion, aligning with Bill Simmons’ take, is true, the existing owners might not let the process be as seamless. Thus further delaying LeBron James’ long-held ambition.