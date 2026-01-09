Carmelo Anthony Sends Warning to Hawks Over Anthony Davis Trade Rumor

There’s a 6’10” trade target in Dallas as the NBA trade deadline approaches. The Atlanta Hawks have their sights set on Anthony Davis for a potential in-season trade. That’s right after they sent Trae Young to Washington. Their move from Young’s offensive game to a defensive model might make sense. But after the kind of year AD has had, another former Laker wants the Hawks to tread lightly.

Carmelo Anthony has lived through trades and injuries himself. So when he discussed a potential AD trade on 7PM in Brooklyn, he emphasized the only thing that matters.

“In an AD situation, it’s availability. Like, are you available or not?… How often you can be available? That’s his only knock.”

The day he said this, AD had to leave midgame when he injured his left hand. As soon as he was off the floor, the Dallas Mavericks lost their lead and the game 116-114. All despite Cooper Flagg’s 42-point explosion.

The Mavs are a noticeably better team when Davis is healthy as Melo pointed out, “When he’s active, he’s the best two-way player in the game.”

But are the Hawks prepared for that uncertainty? While acknowledging Anthony Davis’s ceiling, Melo can’t look past the risk associated with Davis’ injury history. Melo does, however, acknowledge that the combination makes sense.

Carmelo Anthony doesn’t believe Anthony Davis is going to Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks finalized a blockbuster trade that sent Trae Young to Washington this week. They gain CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert in return. Kispert’s injury history is also a point of contention but it’s easier to build around the sharpshooter on a relatively affordable contract.

This trade gives the Hawks the chance to add the mercurial big man from Dallas on a potentially lucrative contract. But Davis is a major financial investment with very little guarantee of return because of his injury history. He’s barely had the chance to play for the Mavs and he’s sidelined with a new injury.

Yet the Hawks are apparently willing to risk it on a major cultural shift in the organization. Even Melo sees great potential in Davis joining Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson. With a veteran backcourt having CJ and a wing-heavy rotation of Kispert and Johnson, the team needs a significant interior presence like The Brow. For what it’s worth, the Hawks see it too.

With Kristaps Porzingis and McCollum’s contracts, they are hoping for some major offseason moves. They, however, are not willing to give into Dallas’ demands for Zacharie Risarcher and draft picks.

Moreover, Melo doesn’t think that Dallas wants to trade him despite taking calls. “I think Dallas wants to get Kyrie [Irving] back, have Cooper, have AD healthy—have all of those guys healthy going into the postseason,” Melo said what most are thinking.

There is a fantastical desire for fans to see what a combination of Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Cooper Flagg looks like.

Melo warns the Hawks front office of gambling their newly-acquired depth on AD’s health. Because Dallas won’t break up this team waiting for Kyrie unless they get the offer of a lifetime.