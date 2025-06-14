Carmelo Anthony True Feelings Revealed After Failing to Avoid NBA’s Million Dollar Job

After two decades, the NBA is returning home, back on NBC where it all began. For the old folks, it’s an emotional connection. The newer generation gets to relive those days now. And NBC isn’t slacking off in bringing the best personnel to redefine the era. In fact, Noah Eagle, the lead broadcaster for the network, can hardly believe his fate.

“I just look forward to working with all those guys. You know, I’ve known Reggie now for six plus years, dating back to when I was in LA…I’ve gotten to know Jamal now. Similar deal, just loves basketball,” he said about his potential broadcasting partners. And NBC has really made it a point to get basketball purists to join their coverage.

That includes Carmelo Anthony, a man who at one point despised the media. But he wants to change the way the sport is spoken about. Diving into intricacies and the fine details, Melo wants to alter the ‘lazy narratives’ that exist in the modern game. And being from Syracuse, Noah Eagle is especially honored to have a chance to work with the former Knicks forward.

“I know Melo’s excited. I think he’s more on the studio side, but as a Cuse guy, it’s always a lot of pride to have the guy who brought Syracuse its only national championship to be a part of our team now. And I know he’s similar to what I was saying with Michael. He’s legitimately excited to jump in. He’s been doing a lot of great stuff with his podcast, and so this is another venture for him within the media space,” he said on the Awful Announcing podcast.

USA Today via Reuters February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Carmelo Anthony is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony is thrilled to join NBC and provide fans with a “fresh perspective”. As it goes, so is the entire team, with Eagle eager to work with so many NBA personalities. However, while these names are huge in their own right, nobody can get one name out of their heads.

Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan remains a mystery inside NBC

At his peak, millions tuned into NBC to watch Michael Jordan lead the Chicago Bulls to six championships. It was a sight to behold. Now, decades later, the nostalgia is set to flow back in. With the network agreeing to an 11-year deal with the NBA, His Airness is a special contributor. And so far, every report around him has pumped up the excitement about his role.

His reported salary is expected to supersede any analyst known, rumored to be $40 million per year. The rumor mills also say his contributions will be through taped segments. However, what exactly will he talk about and how often will Michael Jordan work with the network? All of those questions remained unanswered.

And well, it seems nobody knows the specifications. Not even those who will be his teammates. Noah Eagle, NBC’s play-by-play announcer, doesn’t even know what Jordan will exactly do as part of NBC. But he did hear from somebody significant that the Hall of Famer is looking forward to taking on a role in media.

“I was told that he is legitimately excited. John Miller, who is a longtime NBC sports guru, I’m going to call him. He is one of the the higher ups within our division, and he and Michael have known each other for decades, going back to when the NBA on NBC was in its heyday and Michael was winning championships and have only grown closer and closer over time. And so, I know John was instrumental in making it happen. And I asked him, I said, “Is he legitimately in on this?” and he was like, “Yes, he’s he is fully, fully in,” Eagle revealed.

Aside from that, Noah Eagle is still pinching himself about calling Jordan his colleague. “I just love the fact that I can walk around and be like, “Hey, you know, my colleague, like, who’s that?” You know, Michael Jordan, no big deal,'” he told Brandon Contes. Eagle suspects it’s starting to annoy those around because of how often he mentions it.

But can you blame him? Who would have thought Michael Jordan would extend himself to working on a public platform? And for Noah Eagle, he doesn’t just have Jordan. He has a dream cast surrounding him next season.