Carolina Panthers Super Fan Stephen Curry Recalls Playoff “Disrespect” Days After Revealing Ownership Desire

He may torch the Hornets whenever he sees them, but Steph Curry is as deep in the North Carolina sports team as he is in the Bay. His love for the Carolina Panthers is well documented (sorry Niners) and he’s waiting for the day there’s a turnaround in his hometown franchise. While he was busy torching the Kings, his heart was clearly in Carolina before a big day tomorrow.

For the first time in a decade, the Panthers are back in the NFL postseason. They have to beat the Los Angeles Rams in NFL Wild Card round tomorrow to keep their chances alive. Obviously, Curry’s not rooting for LA.

After beating Sacramento 137-103, Curry showed he was hyped for the Panthers in the post-game presser. “Feeling great, man,” Curry told reporters with a subtle smirk. “Ready to overcome this disrespect we got in the spread and all that. So I’m excited.”

The ‘disrespect’ might be the Panthers entering their Wild Card matchup against the Los Angeles Rams as 10.5-point home underdogs. They finished the regular season with an 8–9 record and earned a significant home advantage for tomorrow.

He took the chance to send some good vibes to the Panthers through this presser. “It’s cool to do the hype video for them. It’s been like eight years since they’ve been in the playoffs, so you’ll know where I’ll be tomorrow at 1:00. Ready to go. Ready to go.”

The Panthers share the enthusiasm right after clinching the NFC South title. They haven’t come this far since The Chef won his first NBA title and MVP in 2015. And as the future boss of this franchise, he’s rooting for them.

Stephen Curry wants to own a winning franchise

Born and Raised in the Hornets territory, having a dad Dell Curry play for the Hornets, and getting his basketball foundations in Charlotte makes Stephen Curry more loyal to this place even if he is the face of a San Francisco franchise. The 49ers though gave the Panthers a bad pounding a few weeks ago. Yet the Panthers have survived and have strong playoff contention.

The NBA star of one of the biggest basketball franchises backing the NFL’s least glamorous team always sat odd for most sports diehards. But his loyalty to the Panthers runs deep. A few days ago, he caught a reporter wearing a Buccaneers hat at a press conference and hoped they’d lose to clear the way for the Panthers in the NFC South.

The Panthers’ underdog status has irked the NBA’s all-time three-point leader. He’s been rooting for their fortunes to turn around before he can join the franchise.

He’s dreamed of NFL team ownership before Magic Johnson bought a stake in the Commanders. His desired team is of course, the Carolina Panthers.

Curry made it known once more in a New Year sitdown for The Athletic that he’d consider Panthers ownership, “If it makes sense.” He pretty much listed out his post-retirement plans with, “It’s not on my life plan right now, but it is something that, with the right opportunity, the right partner, I know Dave Tepper’s running the ship right now. At this point, I guess the long story short, yes, but who knows what’s down the road.”

Interesting he says ‘the right partner.’ In 2018, there were reports that an ownership group including Curry was making a bid to buy the Panthers. The group was unsuccessful but apparently Curry didn’t give up.

If the Panthers make a deep run in 2026 though, the price might just go up. So maybe Curry should start shopping for partners soon.