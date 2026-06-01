Cason Wallace Sparks Questions About His Future With Post Elimination Message to Thunder

Essentials Inside The Story Cason Wallace was asked about his future with the franchise.

He is eligible to negotiate a rookie-scale extension this summer.

However, the contract he is currently playing under does not run out until the end of the 2028 season.

Over the past few years, the Oklahoma City Thunder have built impressive depth through additions such as Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, and Chet Holmgren. However, financial realities eventually catch up to every contender, and OKC is no exception. Following the Game 7 loss, it was clear that fan support alone may not be enough to guarantee a player’s future with the franchise, including Wallace’s. Despite showcasing impressive ball-handling and playmaking ability when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was sidelined, he did not bag a larger role in the postseason, raising questions about his long-term future in Oklahoma City.

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All the Thunder players were present for their exit interviews, and when asked about being extension-eligible, Wallace said:

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“I love the Thunder, but I’m more focused on getting better this summer and being able to go back out there and compete next season.”

Later, he was asked how he manages to tune out discussions about money or calls for a bigger role. He mentioned:

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“I’m not money-driven. I wanna compete. That’s the main focus for me. So whether I get paid this summer or not, I’m gonna get better, cuz that’s what I have to do, is stay in this league.”

Cason Wallace also shed light on being the primary ball handler in February, when the Thunder were missing Williams, Gilgeous-Alexander, and Mitchell.

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“That was a fun point in time. It was fun having the ball and just being able to showcase my game and just do what the team needed me to do to win. That’s what it’s all about at the end of the day; it’s just going out there and trying to win. So, I look at those clips sometimes here and there. Yeah. Not all the time, but it’s hard not to.”

This was a subtle way for the 22-year-old to address the role he likely wants to thrive in next season. During a nine-game stretch, Wallace became one of the team’s primary creators. The Kentucky alum averaged 14.8 points and 5.4 assists in 31 minutes per game. However, he did not receive that same role during the playoffs, even when the Thunder were dealing with similar injury issues.

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Despite this, Cason Wallace was certainly one of the bright spots for Oklahoma City. He finished among the top seven in Defensive Player of the Year voting and was also named to the All-Defensive Second Team this season. The 22-year-old also took his three-point shooting to another level during the playoffs, improving from 35.1% in the regular season to a remarkable 48.4% from beyond the arc and further showcasing his all-around skill set.

From the perspective of the franchise and general manager Sam Presti, securing Wallace with a long-term extension figures to be one of the franchise’s biggest priorities this offseason.

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Wallace is eligible to negotiate a rookie-scale extension this summer. However, the contract he is currently playing under does not run out until the conclusion of the 2028 season.

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He checked all the boxes needed to earn a roster spot with the Thunder. The team also retains the right to exercise Wallace’s $7.4 million team option this offseason. However, with contract extensions for Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams projected to add roughly $41.5 million each to the payroll, the Thunder’s total salary could rise to approximately $250.5 million, placing them well above the second apron.

As things stand, Oklahoma City would need to shed roughly $28 million in salary to avoid the second apron.

Thunder should avoid making this Cason Wallace mistake

The third-year guard was the only other starter from Game 7 to score in double-digits. Hartenstein, Holmgren, and Dort combined for 14 points. Wallace added 17 points while grabbing seven rebounds, assisting on four scores, and racking up two steals and a block. In fact, fourteen of his 17 points came in the game’s final period, shooting 83.3% in the process.

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No doubt Wallace proved himself in February and during the postseason. However, questions about his future remain, as OKC has plenty of depth at the guard position. Dort, Mitchell, Jared McCain, Isaiah Joe, Nikola Topic, and Aaron Wiggins remain under contract, and that’s before factoring in back-to-back MVP SGA. As a result, Wallace could become expendable for the Thunder.

These are questions general manager Sam Presti will have to address this offseason. Until then, Wallace has shared his thoughts, and now it’s up to the team to respect his wishes or find another solution.