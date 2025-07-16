Cassidy Hubbarth Ethnicity: All About Prime Video Anchor’s Nationality, Religion and Family Roots

“You are a star among stars, Cass.” That’s how you say goodbye to a legend. With her voice full of emotion, Doris Burke paid tribute to Cassidy Hubbarth during her final broadcast for ESPN after 15 years. It was a fitting send-off for a reporter who has become one of the most respected faces in sports. Now, Hubbarth is on to her next chapter, joining Amazon’s “NBA on Prime” as their lead sideline reporter—a move that will only make her star shine brighter. “It’s an incredible honor to be part of this new chapter,” Hubbarth said. “This is an opportunity to tell more stories, reach a broader audience, and share my energy for the game.” As she steps into her biggest role yet, fans are more curious than ever about the woman behind the microphone.

Here’s what we know about her background, her family, and the journey that took her to the top of the sports world.

What is Cassidy Hubbarth’s ethnicity?

Cassidy Hubbarth’s story is a rich mix of cultures. Her mother, Emmeline, is Filipino, and her father, Gerry, is of German and Irish descent. Growing up, she was always proud of her background, but she admits her connection to her Filipino roots has become much deeper over time. “I think my appreciation for my heritage has grown more over the last few years as an adult than I did when I was younger,” she said. “I think I took it for granted.”

That connection has been powerfully reinforced by the passionate Filipino fans she meets at games. They see her as a source of pride and representation on a national stage. “Being exposed to Filipino culture [as a kid] and understanding that side of my life of what it was like for my mom to grow up in the Philippines and be an immigrant. I embrace being different and making sure there is representation,” she told Vogue Philippines. That journey even led her to co-host the podcast Hoops Paradise: The Philippines’ Love Of The Game, where she explored the country’s incredible passion for basketball.

“Anytime I’m at games I usually get called out from the stands and it’s 100% a Filipino who’s yelling,” she said. “I always yell back at them… that type of love never gets old.” Her heritage is something she carries with her every day, right down to the smallest details. She’s been open about making sure her on-air look is a true reflection of who she is. “I am very proud of my Filipino heritage. I tell them [makeup artists] to ‘make sure not to take the Asian out of my eyes,’” she told Allure. It’s a small but powerful example of her commitment to being herself.

For Hubbarth, balancing a high-profile career with a strong sense of self is a source of strength. “It is also an empowering feeling, because I am still operating at a high level in both places,” she said about balancing work and motherhood. “It’s having to balance those emotions and feel like you’re enough both at home and at work that a lot of people deal with.”

What is Cassidy Hubbarth’s nationality?

Cassidy Hubbarth is an American, a Chicago kid through and through. She was born and raised in Evanston, Illinois, and her love for basketball was forged during the 1990s Chicago Bulls dynasty. It’s an experience she says is part of her DNA. “The NBA is just in my blood… being spoiled to watch six championships, and the greatest player to ever play on my hometown team laid the foundation for my love for the NBA,” she once said.

That passion was a family affair, and it was her mom who was the biggest fan in the house. Hubbarth still laughs when she remembers the energy during those Bulls games. “You could hear [her] three blocks away,” she recalled. “We always had to tell her, ‘Mom, blood pressure!’” It was that early exposure to the game, seen through the eyes of her multicultural family, that gave her the unique perspective she brings to her reporting every night.

What is Cassidy Hubbarth’s religion?

When it comes to her personal faith, Cassidy Hubbarth has kept things private. She hasn’t spoken about her religious beliefs in public interviews. What we do know for sure is that her journey is deeply connected to her identity. She has spoken openly about the pride she takes in her background and how it has shaped her.

“I have realized that IS who I am. I am proud of every part of my background and the mix of cultures I have in my life,” she once shared, adding, “Behind Every Name is a story.” What makes her so good at her job is that she’s real. She connects with players, coaches, and the audience because she’s just being herself.

“People enjoy seeing me, you know, happy to cover the league I love… So if you’re comfortable in your own skin and you’re exploring who you are in this job, that’s going to help you resonate with everyone,” she says.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN reporter Cassidy Hubbarth (right) interviews Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James after the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Her colleagues feel it, too. “She’s a pro’s pro,” said Doris Burke. Mike Breen added, “She’s been such a dedicated professional, a wonderful teammate, and most importantly, as kind and caring a friend as you could possibly have.” That kindness and professionalism have been her north star. Her advice to other people trying to break in, in this line of work, is simple and powerful: “You can’t cheat the work. We’re in a microwave society where we think things need to happen immediately, but enjoy the ride failing, learning and growing.”

It’s a philosophy that has defined her career, and it’s one that will no doubt guide her as she starts her exciting new chapter at Prime Video.