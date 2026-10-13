Cavaliers HC Identifies Kevin Garnett as Blueprint to Bring Out the Best in Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson is looking to NBA legend Kevin Garnett for inspiration as he continues to develop Evan Mobley’s offensive game. Atkinson believes Garnett’s ability to find scoring spots, move into position, and shoot over defenders offers a useful model for Mobley as Cleveland looks to expand his offensive role.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“One of our assistants talked about how Kevin Garnett got his offense. He could get to a spot and just run, raise up and shoot over guys. I like that prototype…, but as I said, [Mobley’s] 24 years old, I’m continuing to find a full package.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As reported by Fear the Sword in its coverage of Atkinson’s plans for Mobley, Cleveland has been working to find the most effective ways to use the big man within its offensive system. The idea is to create situations in which the now-25-year-old Mobley can take advantage of his size and versatility without forcing him to handle every possession as a primary scorer.

Mobley has established himself as a two-way contributor for the Cavaliers, but the coaching staff is still exploring how to maximize his offensive strengths. Atkinson wants to build on what the young big man already does well while helping him become more comfortable creating scoring opportunities. Garnett’s approach provides one possible direction, particularly when it comes to using positioning and movement instead of relying entirely on isolation plays.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comparison is not about asking Mobley to reproduce Garnett’s entire game. Instead, Atkinson is examining specific elements of the former MVP’s offensive style that could help Mobley develop a more complete scoring package. The coach has also experimented with different ways to involve Mobley in Cleveland’s offense, including inverted pick-and-rolls and opportunities to finish plays.

Kenny Atkinson Looks to Kevin Garnett for Evan Mobley’s Development

Garnett offers a useful reference because of how he generated offense from different areas of the floor. The Hall of Famer could move into a comfortable position, rise over defenders and convert shots without needing an elaborate sequence of dribbles. For Mobley, developing that kind of comfort in his scoring spots could give Cleveland another way to attack defenses, particularly when opposing teams focus on the Cavaliers’ perimeter creators.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mobley averaged 18.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game during the 2025–26 regular season, shooting 54.6% from the field. Those numbers show that he already contributes offensively, but Atkinson’s comments indicate that the coaching staff believes there is room to develop his game further. Improving his consistency and finding more ways to get him involved could make him a more versatile option within the Cavaliers’ attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

The challenge is finding the right balance between individual growth and the team’s immediate needs. Mobley’s value is not limited to scoring, and any expanded offensive role must work alongside his defensive responsibilities and the contributions of Cleveland’s other players. Atkinson’s approach suggests the coaching staff is looking for practical improvements rather than a complete overhaul of Mobley’s playing style.

For Cleveland, the Garnett comparison provides a framework rather than a guarantee. Mobley does not need to become another version of the former Minnesota Timberwolves star to benefit from his methods. If he can become more confident in his scoring spots and continue contributing across different areas of the game, he could give the Cavaliers another dependable offensive option. Atkinson’s search for a “full package” reflects that ongoing process, with Mobley’s development remaining an important part of Cleveland’s plans.