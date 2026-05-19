For the first time since 2018, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the Eastern Conference Finals. They’ll face the New York Knicks, one of the most supported teams in the country, after an entertaining seven-game series against the Detroit Pistons. But when it comes to preparing for their new opponent, the Cavaliers have more to worry about than just playing better basketball. Even before the series tips off, the organization has already found itself battling the Knicks off the court as well.

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To prevent Knicks fans from taking over the arena, the organization has restricted ticket purchases for a certain section during Games 3, 4, and 6.

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The Cavaliers’ official ticketing sites have added a disclaimer restricting purchases from fans with billing addresses in selected regions of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York. Notably, the measure may not have a major impact since it only applies to the primary market, while a large secondary resale market still exists.

Fans from unrestricted regions could still purchase tickets and resell them to Knicks supporters, who will undoubtedly continue searching for ways to get inside Rocket Arena. Besides, this is only a damage-limitation measure. As one of the NBA’s most iconic franchises, the two-time champions have supporters all across the country, including many with billing addresses outside the restricted areas.

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This move by the Cavaliers management may appear excessive, but the organization clearly is not taking any chances. Knicks fans have already taken over opposing arenas multiple times in 2026, including in Atlanta and Philadelphia.

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The situation in Philly was, in some ways, painful for 76ers fans. Down 0-2 in the series and returning home, the last thing Joel Embiid and Co. would have wanted was to be met by Knicks fans booing them out of the building. The big fella even got heckled while taking a free throw, in his own city! Sadly, his own city was just 94 miles away from New York.

This happened despite Embiid pleading with Philly fans to fill the stands. “I have a message for our fans. Last time we played the Knicks, it felt like (Philadelphia) was Madison Square Garden East,” he said after game 3. “We’re going to need the support. Don’t sell your tickets. This is bigger than you … If you need money, I’ve got you.”

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More importantly, in the context of the upcoming series, Knicks fans managed to take over the arena in Philadelphia despite there being restrictions in place. The Sixers organization had limited ticket sales to fans outside the Greater Philadelphia area, but that didn’t work. Demand was so high that even Amtrak ticket prices reportedly surged ahead of the games.

So, the Cavaliers better watch out!

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How important is homecourt support for the Cavaliers?

The possibility of Knicks fans taking over the arena could become a bigger concern than expected, especially considering how important Cavaliers fans proved to be during the semifinal series against the Pistons. The Cavs looked out of rhythm in the opening two games in Michigan, losing both by double digits.

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However, returning home down 0-2, Cleveland found new life and responded with back-to-back wins. They then carried that momentum back to Michigan to win Game 5 and take a 3-2 series lead. Detroit answered in Game 6, but the Cavaliers closed out the series in dominant fashion with a 125-94 blowout victory on the road in Game 7.

The impact of the fans did not go unnoticed either. After the thrilling Game 7 win, Donovan Mitchell acknowledged the support with a post on X, writing, “Cleveland, I love y’all. Without you, we wouldn’t be here.”

The resale market, sadly, paints a picture that Cavs fans may not have a similar impact this time around. Eastern Conference Finals ticket prices have already started soaring, with the cheapest seats at Madison Square Garden reportedly reaching the $500-$660 range in the resale market. Courtside tickets have even crossed $30,000 due to the huge demand. A similar trend has reportedly emerged at Rocket Arena as well, with the cheapest resale tickets climbing close to $400.

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There’s a possibility that local fans could be reselling their tickets to Knicks supporters for a higher price. That said, the Cavs may face less damage than the Sixers did, considering Cleveland is over 460 miles away from New York, making travel far less convenient for away fans. Unlike Philadelphia, it’s not just a short drive away.