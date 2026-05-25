Cavs HC Faces Major Backlash for Remarks After Falling 3–0 to Knicks: “Analytically… We’ve Won”

Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson took looking at the brighter side to another level with a bizarre statement. Despite a rollercoaster ride in this postseason, facing elimination scares in every series, the Cavs have returned to a familiar spot. After falling 3-0 to the in-form NY Knicks, they face elimination tonight. Amid this situation, Kenny’s statement triggered backlash.

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Looking closely at the series, the Cavs didn’t entirely submit to the Knicks. In Game 1, Donovan Mitchell entered the fourth quarter with a 21-point lead. But before the Cavs could catch their breath, Jalen Brunson orchestrated a comeback win in overtime. In Game 2, the Knicks had an offensive explosion in the third quarter to take the W in an evenly poised encounter. By Game 3, the Knicks dominated the entire game.

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The Cavs did show flashes of life while repeatedly failing to convert them into victories. These small wins can act as a morale booster in the regular season, but in the postseason, it rarely does. Still, Kenny Atkinson relied on it heavily as he addressed the press. “I think analytically, I think we’ve won I said three-out-of-three, I think we’re two-out-of-three in the [expected score]…we’ve won two-out-of three. And I know you’re looking confused.”

The 58-year-old highlighted the Cavs’ impressive sparks in the first two games and took it as a layer for a comeback win. “We have had success with this team before. We’ve had really good moments,” said Kenny.

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Just like the confused reporter, this statement had left a section of fans puzzled. It quickly triggered a backlash on the internet, mocking the idea of “analytical wins” while 0-3 down in a Conference Finals.

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Notably, this is the second such incident in this series. Fans targeted the coach earlier after a video of him giving a laid-back pre-game talk to his team ahead of the must-win Game 3.

Fans mock Coach Kenny Atkinson’s “analytical wins”

While Kenny Atkinson wanted to take positives out of a 0-3 record, fans went on a roll to mock him. A fan created an AI-generated banner for the Cavs that read, “2026 – Analytically won 2 of 3 in ECF.”

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Another fan wrote, “Analytically, you are getting swept, and analytically, you are getting fired.” The statement quickly escalated reactions from fans who questioned the coach’s future with the franchise.

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However, analytically, Atkinson did transform the Cavs since his arrival. In his debut season, the Cavs went on a dominant 15-0 run and finished on top with a 64-18 record. This season, they finished fourth with a 52-30 record while adding James Harden at the end of the season. However, the postseason has been a bumpy ride, winning their first two series in the decisive Game 7 before reaching the Conference Finals.

Adding a layer to the comment, another fan wrote, “And this is why people hate analytics. What an absurd thing to say. Don’t see how he survives this offseason.” Analytics have become an immovable part of the modern NBA, but there are surely some reservations against it.

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Ironically, after Game 3, Knicks forward Josh Hart took a shot at the analytics part of the game. Speaking to the press, he described it as, “A lamppost to a drunk person. You can lean on them, but it won’t get you home.” And a fan quickly referenced it, mock Atkinson, as they wrote, “A wise man named Josh once said about analytics,” quoting Hart.

At the same time, a fan gave the benefit of the doubt to the coach. They wrote, “Imagine the Cavs come back lmfao … that would happen honestly it wouldn’t even surprise me I’ve seen the Knicks do some dumb sh*t over the years.” The team literally blew multiple fourth-quarter leads against the Pacers last year. So, it’s not over until it’s over.