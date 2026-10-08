Cavs vs Celtics: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics will meet in their 2026-27 preseason opener on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. With the matchup serving as both teams’ first preseason test, fans will get an early look at their rotations, key players and roster availability ahead of the regular season.

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When is the Cavaliers vs. Celtics game and what time does it start?

According to ESPN, the game is set to start at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. If you are in other regions, the game will start at 6:00 p.m. Central, 5:00 p.m. Mountain, and 4:00 p.m. Pacific times.

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Fans from Europe and Australia should keep in mind that the game will start at midnight Central European Time on Friday, October 9, and at 9:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time on Friday. As it is a preseason match, no matter the result, it will not affect teams’ regular-season results.

Where can you watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics live on TV and streaming?

The main broadcaster for Celtics preseason games is NBC Sports Boston, and you can watch the game via a DIRECTV live stream. For fans in the Cleveland area, there may be local coverage on the Cavaliers’ regional broadcaster, although preseason games tend to be shown on team-based platforms rather than major broadcasters.

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The game will be available on NBA League Pass for viewers in other cities, but only under the typical blackout rules applied to all local broadcast areas. If you are an international viewer, please contact your regional NBA League Pass distributor, as availability varies by region. You may find the game on other streaming services like fuboTV, but again, there may be some regional restrictions depending on your location.

Which Cavaliers players are injured or questionable against the Celtics?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have one player listed on the current injury report ahead of their preseason opener against the Boston Celtics. Peyton Watson is dealing with a hamstring injury and is listed as a game-time decision, according to CBS Sports’ latest NBA injury report.

No other Cavaliers players are listed on the injury report, meaning key players such as Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are not flagged for this matchup . However, with this being a preseason game, Cleveland could still manage minutes or make changes to its rotation before tipoff.

Imago Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Which Celtics players are injured or questionable against the Cavaliers?

The Boston Celtics currently have no injuries to report ahead of their preseason opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jayson Tatum, who is returning after recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon, has entered the 2026-27 season with a clean bill of health. Boston.com reported on October 6 that Tatum said he is “fully healthy” following his Achilles recovery, putting him in a strong position heading into his 10th NBA season.

The latest available injury listings do not flag Tatum or any other Celtics player for Thursday’s matchup. However, as this is a preseason contest, Boston could still manage players’ workloads or make late rotation decisions that are unrelated to injuries.

Imago CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 21: Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams 12 Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum 0 and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown 7 looks on during a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the Boston Celtics and the Chicago Bulls on November 21, 2022 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NBA: NOV 21 Celtics at Bulls Icon22112122

What are the expected starting lineups for Cavaliers vs. Celtics?

Cavaliers (projected): James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylon Tyson, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen. Cleveland’s starting five is not officially set, with head coach Kenny Atkinson saying during training camp that the lineup remains open. However, if Peyton Watson is unavailable due to his hamstring issue, Tyson could get an opportunity on the wing alongside Harden and Mitchell, with Mobley and Allen anchoring the frontcourt.

Celtics (projected): Payton Pritchard, Derrick White, Paul George, Jayson Tatum, Neemias Queta. This group is projected as Boston’s starting five entering the 2026-27 season, with Queta coming off a 2025-26 campaign in which he started 75 of 76 regular-season games. Tatum has also entered the season fully recovered from his Achilles injury, so there is no reason to project him out of the lineup because of it.

Both teams will use the preseason opener to evaluate rotations, build chemistry and manage player workloads ahead of the regular season. Cleveland’s new-look backcourt and Boston’s revamped roster should make this an early test for both teams as they prepare for the 2026-27 campaign. The Cavaliers and Celtics are scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Rocket Arena.