Cavs vs 76ers: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

Cleveland begins its regular season Thursday night with a challenging road test against Philadelphia at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The 76ers already have a win under their belt after beating the reigning-champion Knicks 106-100 on Tuesday, and Thursday doubles as their home opener. The Cavaliers, who reached the Eastern Conference finals last season before New York swept them, won all four meetings with Philadelphia a year ago.

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The bigger question is whether Jarrett Allen’s knee lets Cleveland match up with Joel Embiid inside.

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When is Cavaliers vs. 76ers, and What Time Does the Game Start?

The Cavaliers face the 76ers on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT, 4 p.m. PT).

Where to Watch Cavaliers vs. 76ers Live on TV and Streaming

ESPN has the national broadcast, with ESPN Deportes carrying the Spanish-language feed. The game is not on NBC Sports Philadelphia or DAZN, so fans in both markets will need ESPN as well. For streaming, the game is available on ESPN Unlimited and Fubo.

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Viewing option Channel or platform National TV ESPN Spanish-language TV ESPN Deportes Streaming ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Outside the US and Canada NBA League Pass

What is the Cavaliers vs. 76ers Injury Report?

Both teams have frontcourt availability concerns ahead of Thursday’s matchup. Cleveland is monitoring Jarrett Allen’s knee, while Philadelphia has several players sidelined.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Player Status Injury Jarrett Allen Questionable Right patellar tendinopathy Khalifa Diop Out Left knee Nae’Qwan Tomlin Out Low back stress reaction

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Player Status Injury Dean Wade Questionable Left ankle Dominick Barlow Out Back injury Ariel Hukporti Out Ruptured right Achilles tendon Tacko Fall Out Left quad strain

Which Cavaliers Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the 76ers?

Allen’s status is Cleveland’s biggest concern. His right patellar tendinopathy, commonly known as jumper’s knee, is a new issue, and he’ll likely be evaluated before tip-off. He averaged 15.4 points and 8.5 rebounds last season, making him important against Philadelphia’s interior size.

If he can’t play, Evan Mobley could slide to center, with Thomas Bryant picking up more minutes. Sam Merrill isn’t on the injury report and should be available after missing the end of the preseason.

Which 76ers Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Cavaliers?

Wade sprained his left ankle in the preseason finale against Boston and missed the opener against New York. Thursday could be his second straight absence. With Barlow, Hukporti out, and Fall questionable, Philadelphia has few reserve frontcourt options behind Embiid.

What Are the Expected Starting Lineups for Cavaliers vs. 76ers?

Cleveland’s projected starting lineup features James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. Allen’s availability remains the main question before tipoff.

Philadelphia’s expected starting five includes Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid. Wade’s status could affect the rotation, though he isn’t projected to start.