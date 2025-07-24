Celebration Pours In From NBA Community After ESPN Takes 1st Action Against Doris Burke

The NBA media world is buzzing after ESPN took its first significant step in reshuffling its Finals broadcast team—reportedly finalizing an agreement for Richard Jefferson to return alongside Mike Breen. While the contract isn’t signed yet, the move has cast further doubt over Doris Burke’s future in ESPN’s top booth.

Burke, a Hall of Famer and trailblazer in sports broadcasting, joined Breen on the No. 1 team after ESPN dismissed Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy in 2023. But with JJ Redick’s departure to coach the Lakers and Jefferson’s apparent promotion, Burke’s position is once again in question.

Sources suggest Tim Legler may be next in line if ESPN makes a full switch. Reactions have poured in across the NBA community, some celebrating Jefferson’s rise, while others recall the overwhelming support Burke received during last month’s Finals—including from Pacers coach Rick Carlisle.

